Honor Announces Global Availability of Honor 10X Lite and Partnerships to Spur Creativity and Innovation

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced the global availability of the HONOR 10X Lite and a line-up of partnerships that leverages HONOR's core competencies to encourage creativity and innovation among users. The HONOR 10X Lite features a stunning quad-camera set up, a 6.67" punch-hole display and a whopping 5000mAh battery, to help users live life to the max. In an effort to engage the creative community, HONOR has teamed up with Wattpad, the global multi-platform entertainment company and world's leading social storytelling platform, to empower writers to share their stories and aspirations. HONOR has also partnered with Red Bull Basement to encourage student developers all around the world to make a positive impact with HONOR technology.



HONOR 10X Lite: Stunning Quad-Camera and Long-Lasting 5000mAh Battery



Featuring a stunning quad-camera set up, a mega 6.67-inch punch-hole display, a whopping 5000mAh battery and storage to spare, the HONOR 10X Lite packs a range of exciting features and functionality to help users stay entertained, all at an affordable price point. The HMS-based HONOR 10X Lite will come in three colors - Midnight Black, Emerald Green and Icelandic Frost. It is already available in Russia, and will go on sale from today in other markets including France, Germany, among others, with a retail price of EUR229.9.Launch deals in various markets include up to a EUR30 discount or bundled gifts, users can check their local hihonor.com site for details.



Emerging Writers Program: initiative to spur creativity among amateur and professional writers



The smartphone has now become a vehicle for self-expression, escapism and creativity. Especially when phones like the HONOR 10X Lite come equipped with a ton of useful features like eBook mode and multi window mode to make reading and ideation on the go easier than ever before. HONOR and Wattpad will be launching the Emerging Writers Program to uncover 10 up and coming writers from across the globe, inviting them to submit short stories about their hopes and dreams for life after lockdown. They will be equipped with the 10X Lite smartphones and receive a writers' masterclass with a Wattpad Star, one of the most successful and influential writers on the platform.



Additionally, HONOR has teamed up with popular entertainment apps to provide more fun to HONOR 10X Lite users. Buyers can redeem a free skin on popular action game StandOff 2, as well as take part in a contest on music app Ultimate Guitar. Coupons for premiums in other popular games will also be available to anyone who buys a new HONOR 10X Lite.



HONOR x Red Bull Basement 2020: Empowering young innovators to drive positive change



Red Bull Basement is an open call for global student innovators to drive positive change with the support of technology. As the official Mobile Service and PC partner of Red Bull Basement 2020, HONOR aims to empower students to develop impactful ideas by providing advanced technology, professional mentoring expertise and comprehensive app development kits.



This year, the competition attracted a staggering 3865 entries from up-and-coming developers around the world including Russia, India, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary and more, with entries being voted for by the public and reviewed by a panel of experts from diverse backgrounds.



Following their innovative entry, "KARTA: Map for Students" from Russia was crowned as the HONOR Wildcard, #TeamHONOR winner. KARTA is a comprehensive map application that allows university students to connect with their peers and receive the latest information on courses, events and exciting offers available in the exact area (campus, district or the whole city) for every student. This initiative is enabled by Huawei Mobile Services, a fully-open platform that offers a slew of capabilities for third-party developers to create and optimize their apps.



After successfully winning Red Bull Basement in 2019, HONOR has also released App Audvice on AppGallery, which is now available to more than 700 million AppGallery users. Audvice is a knowledge management and corporate audio learning tool developed by student innovators, that aims to facilitate knowledge transfer with the power of audio. In one single application, Audvice allows users to easily record, share and listen to short tracks about training content, organised in playlists and bite-sized tracks. As of today, Audvice is applied by 2 Fortune 500 companies.



Continuing its effort to empower young innovators with the right tools for success, HONOR will be organizing a "How to Make Your First APP - Keys to Success" online workshop on November 17(th) to help students hone their knowledge of App Development. The workshops will focus on sharing the best "technology-for-good" practices and will deep-dive into HMS Core, teaching students how to market their apps to users. More information can be found here [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/honor-redbull-developer.html].



"We are thrilled to have joined forces with Red Bull Basement to encourage students from all over the world to develop apps that drive positive change. Through their creative vision, determination and exciting ideas, these budding young developers have inspired not only their peers in the developer community but all of us at HONOR too. The calibre of entries this year was second to none and KARTA: Map for Students impressed all of the judges with their unique app concept which is guaranteed to improve campus life for students. We look forward to working more closely with this talented team during the development stage and wish everyone the best of luck as we move through to the next round of Red Bull Basement," said George Zhao, the president of HONOR.



Bring Your Ideas to Life with Powerful HONOR Technology



In addition to Huawei Mobile Services, HONOR's groundbreaking hardware is designed to help young professionals bring their ideas to life, wherever they may be. Boasting a jaw-dropping 90% screen-to-body ratio and powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, the all-new HONOR MagicBook Pro delivers a smooth and stable experience for students and young professionals who need a device to handle heavy-duty coding projects. Powered by a 56 Wh (rated value) battery and 65W Fast Charger, the HONOR MagicBook Pro allows developers to test and run apps all day long. Thanks to the 1920 x 1080 IPS display and 100% sRGB color gamut, the HONOR MagicBook Pro allows a wider viewing angle and richer colors compared to other laptop displays on the market. It is perfect for viewing photos, movies, or using professional applications that demand greater color accuracy and consistent image brightness. With a smaller footprint compared to traditional 15.6-inch laptops, the HONOR MagicBook Pro's compact and lightweight design is the perfect companion allowing users to study and work on the go.



HONOR recently launched the HONOR Academy 'Stand Out With HONOR' global creative program. 'Stand Out With HONOR' invites young people to take part in a series of challenges to showcase their creativity for the chance to win a HONOR MagicBook and earn a four-week paid internship at Grey in the U.K. and in Germany. Together with leading creatives from across Europe, the campaign will see the launch of Designed to demonstrate how technology can take people further when hunting for new roles, the program will see the launch of a series educational content from expert designers and creatives around how to break into the creative industry, including CV tips and tricks and advice on how to ace virtual interviews. More information can be found here [http://www.hihonor.com/global/events/stand-out-with-honor/].



For more information on HONOR [https://www.hihonor.com/] x Red Bull Basement 2020 [http://www.redbullbasement.com/], visit here [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/honor-redbull-developer.html].



