Digimarc to Speak at HolyGrail 2.0 Circular Plastic Economy Event

Recycling initiative event on October 22, 2019 includes Digimarc, P&G, TOMRA and Verstraete



BEAVERTON, Oregon, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HolyGrail 2.0 Intelligent Plastic Sorting



WHAT: HolyGrail 2.0 aims to speed up the transition to a

circular economy for plastics by increasing the

quantity and quality of recyclable material

identification in waste management systems via

application of digital watermarks. Digimarc is

Following the two wins at the Sustainability Awards

2019 for the original HolyGrail project,

participating companies are preparing for the next

stage: digital watermarks to promote sustainable

management of plastic (packaging) waste. Digimarc

and supplier partners have been providing sample

products and inspection system modules to foster

understanding of the path to commercialization for

enhancement of plastic packaging in the New

Plastics Economy. The project officially closed

after a successful open house attended by 85 people

Leading consumer brands and retailers are now

signing up for HolyGrail 2.0 and have been

enhancing package designs to incorporate a "digital

recycling passport" among the growing list of

Digimarc, TOMRA, P&G and Verstraete product experts

are presenting at an informational HolyGrail 2.0

event on the technologies that have the potential

to make a circular economy for plastics more

efficient. Packaging professionals, plastics

industry service providers, trade association

members and those attending the K-2019 show are

encouraged to register and attend. Presentations

Intro to TOMRA, Tom Eng, TOMRA

Intro to HolyGrail 2.0, Gian de Belder, P&G

and Nico Van de Walle, Verstraete IML



Intro to Digital Watermarking, Larry

WHEN:

Group 1 - 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. CEST







WHERE: TOMRA Recycling Headquarters in Mülheim-Kärlich,

WHO: Tom Eng, SVP, Head of TOMRA Sorting



Gian De Belder, Circular Economy &

Packaging Sustainability at P&G

Larry Logan, Chief Evangelist at Digimarc

Nico Van

De Walle, Product & Circular Economy Manager,

Verstraete in mould labels, a Multi-Color Company







About Digimarc Digimarc Corporation is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, as layers of its ground-breaking Platform. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.



