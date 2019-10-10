Digimarc to Speak at HolyGrail 2.0 Circular Plastic Economy Event

Recycling initiative event on October 22, 2019 includes Digimarc, P&G, TOMRA and Verstraete
BEAVERTON, Oregon, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HolyGrail 2.0 Intelligent Plastic Sorting
WHAT: HolyGrail 2.0 aims to speed up the transition to a
circular economy for plastics by increasing the
quantity and quality of recyclable material
identification in waste management systems via
application of digital watermarks. Digimarc is
collaborating with stakeholders in the project.
Following the two wins at the Sustainability Awards
2019 for the original HolyGrail project,
participating companies are preparing for the next
stage: digital watermarks to promote sustainable
management of plastic (packaging) waste. Digimarc
and supplier partners have been providing sample
products and inspection system modules to foster
understanding of the path to commercialization for
enhancement of plastic packaging in the New
Plastics Economy. The project officially closed
after a successful open house attended by 85 people
representing various European Union associations.
Leading consumer brands and retailers are now
signing up for HolyGrail 2.0 and have been
enhancing package designs to incorporate a "digital
recycling passport" among the growing list of
benefits of adoption of the Digimarc Platform.
Digimarc, TOMRA, P&G and Verstraete product experts
are presenting at an informational HolyGrail 2.0
event on the technologies that have the potential
to make a circular economy for plastics more
efficient. Packaging professionals, plastics
industry service providers, trade association
members and those attending the K-2019 show are
encouraged to register and attend. Presentations
include:
Intro to TOMRA, Tom Eng, TOMRA
Intro to HolyGrail 2.0, Gian de Belder, P&G
and Nico Van de Walle, Verstraete IML
Intro to Digital Watermarking, Larry
Logan, Digimarc Corporation
WHEN:
October 22, 2019
Group 1 - 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. CEST
Group 2 - 10.30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. CEST
WHERE: TOMRA Recycling Headquarters in Mülheim-Kärlich,
Germany
WHO: Tom Eng, SVP, Head of TOMRA Sorting
Gian De Belder, Circular Economy &
Packaging Sustainability at P&G
Larry Logan, Chief Evangelist at Digimarc
Corporation
Nico Van
De Walle, Product & Circular Economy Manager,
Verstraete in mould labels, a Multi-Color Company
About Digimarc Digimarc Corporation is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, as layers of its ground-breaking Platform. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.
