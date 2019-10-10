Innovation Company Quantron AG Continues to Establish Itself Firmly in the Field of E-mobility

AUGSBURG, Germany, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The company, which is specialized in innovative e-mobility solutions, is further expanding its pioneering position. The focus continues to be on the economically profitable conversion process from the diesel engine to e-mobility.



Quantron AG cooperates with 700 partner garages throughout Europe for this all-encompassing conversion service, thus offering a nationwide service network. There is currently no comparable service network in the industry for converted commercial vehicles of 3.49 T - 44 T and buses of this size. The company has a production capacity of up to 5,000 commercial vehicles. Thus, new standards are set in terms of capacity and service coverage.



Andreas Haller, founder and CEO of Quantron AG, emphasizes: "We offer years of know-how in the commercial vehicle industry. When fulfilling our customer requirements, the highest standards of quality, efficiency and individual service are our credo. The need for e-mobility and market acceptance is reflected in our current supply volume of EUR 54 million."



"Thanks to internationalization, two more offices were opened in October, one in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and one in Lagos, Nigeria," emphasizes Mr. Haller.



In addition, the e-Airport segment was expanded within the company. For the airport bus of the brand Cobus, it offers the possibility of conversion to electric drive, thus creating a sustainable, economical component in the area of transport at airports. Even municipal utilities can, for example, have their refuse vehicles or street sweepers converted accordingly.



Visitors of the eMove360 on 15 - 17 October 2019 in Munich can get an idea of the Quantron AG. The company will exhibit several e-vehicles at one of the largest e-mobility fairs.



