BE OPEN Announces the Winner of #BEOPENReflections Online Challenge

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, announces the winner of #BEOPENReflections, a creative open call across social media.



With open calls, by asking the participants to share their vision in the most graphic form, BE OPEN aims to identify innovative approaches, and build new creative bonds for people around the globe.



BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision.



This time, the open call titled 'BEOPENReflections' invited people with an eye for beauty around to share visuals of peculiar effects created by mirror-like surfaces.



Reflections can multiply, disorient, re-organize space, create a non-existent counterpart or produce whimsical visual effects that turn our perceptions of what is possible upside down. The result is always a change of reality as we know it. A means much favored by artists of all kinds in art and architecture, design and photography, reflections are all around us in everyday life, and often a familiar object seen mirrored in an unexpected environment can produce a far stronger impact on the beholder.



The participants shared their art, videos, installations and photography on the subject via Instagram [https://www.instagram.com/beopenfuture/] with #BEOPENReflections hashtag, as a way to celebrate people's ability to creatively interpret the reality around them.



We are happy to announce that Gabrielle Aquadro, South African architect and photographer, currently based in London, has been selected the winner, and that her surreal entry has brought her the prize of EUR300!



Once again, we thank and applause all the creatives around the globe who take part in our challenges. This year, you will have two more opportunities to win, with our last but one #BEOPENShadows global open call launching this week already.



BE OPEN [http://beopenfuture.com/] is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina. BE OPEN's mission is to harness creative brain power through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events.



