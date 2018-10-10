XRY Drone - new technology to acquire and analyze drone data - is introduced by MSAB and URSA

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XRY Drone lets investigators extract and analyze data from popular drone models being used for illegal activity --- to reveal flight paths, origin, behavior and other critical information that can identify operators.



Police, corrections agencies, border control and military organizations around the globe are developing methods to counter the growing threat from drones. When a drone engaged in illegal activity is recovered, investigators need to extract, decode and view the data --- to get actionable intelligence that can help lead them to the operators and organizers.



New XRY Drone gives investigators new capabilities to do that. Based on a collaboration between URSA and MSAB, XRY Drone is a new member of the XRY line of products from MSAB, widely used by law enforcement to recover and view data from mobile phones and other mobile devices.



"Drones are exploding in popularity and their operational capabilities are advancing rapidly as well. Unfortunately, they have also proven to be useful tools for criminal actions like carrying phones, weapons and drugs to prisoners in correctional facilities, for illegal surveillance and even for terrorist attacks," said David Kovar, president of URSA. URSA's research team has worked with MSAB to access and decode the data in a number of the most widely used drone models.



"This is the most complete drone forensic tool on the market today," said Mike Dickenson, Deputy Executive Officer, of MSAB.



Flight paths, images, video and more With XRY Drone, data can be recovered from the drone's "black box," from memory files, and from smartphones used to control the drone. Investigators can view flight paths, see images and videos, and access other information that can help identify the suspect or suspects operating the drone.



About URSA Inc. URSA Inc. developed the Idetic(TM) analytics suite to serve the needs of its key markets: military, law enforcement and corporate infrastructure owners. URSA's forensic services are being used by the Federal Aviation Administration, Customs & Border Protection and several local and state law enforcement agencies in the U.S. URSA is backed by Techstars Autonomous Technology Accelerator with the U.S. Air Force and is in their Techstars '18 Autonomous backed by the U.S. Air Force program.



About MSAB: MSAB is a pioneer in forensic technology for mobile device examination. With offices worldwide and our products in use in more than 120 countries, we have a global reach. The company has been involved with mobile communications since 1984, with a singular focus on the forensic recovery and analysis of data from mobile devices since 2003.



