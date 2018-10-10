Third "Follow Up Siberia!" Tour has Ended in Chita

MOSCOW, October 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The third tour of the "Follow Up Siberia!" international cross-cultural program launched by Nornickel (the General Partner of the 2019 Winter Universiade) has ended in Chita. The main goal of the program is to promote global awareness of Siberia and the Universiade.



The tour team consisted of 9 people from 7 countries: Amy & Nathan [https://www.facebook.com/TwoDriftersxo ] (USA), Nisha & Vasu [https://www.facebook.com/LeMonde.APoeticTravail ] (India), Na Noob [https://www.facebook.com/nnanoob ] (Thailand), Nala Rinaldo [https://www.facebook.com/nalarinaldophotography ] (Indonesia), Anica Kolic [https://www.facebook.com/thismorningiwokeupin ] (Croatia), Amanda Antunes [https://www.facebook.com/prefiroviajar ] (Brazil) and Analucia Rodriguez [https://www.facebook.com/ViajarParaVivir ] (Peru). For three days (October 6-8, 2018), they discovered different aspects of Siberia in real time: its traditional, modern and friendly sides, and shared their perception on social media.



On day one the guests took a sightseeing tour across Chita and visited the Regional Drama Theater to see the Golden Mask theatre festival.



The next day, team members participated in an archery workshop which was led by renowned professional athletes who graduated from the local archery school. Foreign guests witnessed the traditional Buryat archery and tried to hit the target themselves.



Then the team went to Aginsky Datsan - one of the oldest Buddhist monasteries in Russia - to meet lamas who told about the history of the monastery.



The highlight of the second day was a meeting with citizens of Chita - active and interesting people: traveler, language school founder, head of the robotics studio, and a local Thai boxing coach who told about his charity program and work with troubled children.



The third day started with jeep riding and a barbecue in the wild after which the team visited a Buryat cuisine workshop.



The "Follow Up Siberia!" participants enjoyed their time in Siberia and even did not want to leave this friendly region.



Reference:



Nornickel is the General Partner of the 29th Winter Universiade Krasnoyarsk 2019, partner of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), Russian Olympic Committee and Russian Olympic Team, Russian National Football Team and Russian Football Union, Russian Football Association, Russian Curling Federation and WCT Arctic Curling Cup in Dudinka, etc.



"Follow Up Siberia!" is a digital cross-cultural project centered around an international online contest which started one year prior to the Winter Universiade 2019 and will last until its closing in March 2019. Residents of 45 countries participated in the online contest since the launch of the project. For more info please visit followupsiberia.com [http://followupsiberia.com ].



Photos by Evgeny Epanchintsev https://cloud.agt-agency.ru/files/sharing/ivrYrli67.



CONTACT: Sergey Armeyskov, press@followupsiberia.com, +7-(926)-056-54-36



