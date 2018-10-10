CenturyLink recognized as Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider

MONROE, Louisiana, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Signaling further validation of its leadership in hybrid networking, hybrid cloud and IT services, CenturyLink, Inc. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2262515-1&h=3026087506&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.centurylink.com%2F&a=CenturyLink%2C+Inc.] has been named a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP). The certification [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2262515-1&h=3136452887&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.centurylink.com%2FMicrosoft&a=certification] recognizes CenturyLink's investment in resources, training and technology to deliver successful outcomes for their customers on Microsoft Azure.



Inclusion in the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program is awarded to partners that meet a stringent set of requirements, including verified proof of excellence in customer delivery and technical expertise, and the successful completion of an independent audit of their managed services, people, processes, and technologies. Only the most high-fidelity cloud managed services providers are awarded the Azure Expert MSP badge.



"After two decades of experience supporting IT solutions for our customers around Microsoft technologies, we are now well-positioned to capitalize on our recent accreditation as a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP," said David Shacochis, vice president of product management, CenturyLink. "This achievement validates CenturyLink's cloud strategy of connecting workloads to the right cloud, on the right network, with the right value-added services that allow business customers to focus their resources on delighting their customers."



Before obtaining the certification, Microsoft conducted a rigorous audit to confirm CenturyLink met or exceeded several requirements such as optimizing operations, delivering lifetime value to customers, and enhancing Azure's service offerings.



"Partners play a central role in Microsoft's development to support companies in their digital transformation projects," said Gavriella Schuster, Microsoft corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner (OCP). "Our customers are increasingly demanding the skills and expertise they expect from our partner ecosystem. That's why we establish specific certifications - in this case, on the expertise of Microsoft Azure. We are pleased that CenturyLink is committed to our customers and contributes to the strong growth of innovative projects on Azure."



CenturyLink achieved the status thanks to its Cloud Application Manager [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2262515-1&h=1173212864&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ctl.io%2Fcloud-application-manager%2F&a=Cloud+Application+Manager] service, a hybrid cloud management platform that helps customers achieve increased visibility, consistency and control over their cloud deployments from the network to application layer. This award-winning [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2262515-1&h=3514585665&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.centurylink.com%2F2018-01-23-Frost-Sullivan-recognizes-CenturyLink-as-the-product-leader-in-hybrid-cloud-management-platforms-for-its-innovative-Cloud-Application-Manager-platform&a=award-winning] platform allows companies to automate application deployments, optimize costs, scale workloads, and manage connections across disparate operating environments.



CenturyLink also offers numerous secure network connectivity options - the CenturyLink Cloud Connect Solutions [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2262515-1&h=4214639628&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.centurylink.com%2Fbusiness%2Fhybrid-it-cloud%2Fcloud-connect.html&a=Cloud+Connect+Solutions] portfolio was designed to deliver secure, high-performance and enterprise-grade networking connections, along with extensive layer 1, 2 and 3 dynamic connectivity options to allow for a reliable, low-latency, highly responsive experience for hybrid-cloud applications. Cloud Connect and Azure ExpressRoute provide a secure, high-performance network for enterprises to operate a seamless IT environment between their corporate networks and private on-premises infrastructure or third-party data centers and the Azure cloud platform.



CenturyLink has been a long-time provider of Microsoft-based IT solutions, with the Expert MSP audit as the culmination of years of CenturyLink investment in Microsoft technology platforms.



About CenturyLink

CenturyLink [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2262515-1&h=2189150717&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.centurylink.com%2F&a=CenturyLink] is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.



