Huawei Helps Customers Innovate with Intelligent Cloud Data Centers

SHANGHAI, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at HUAWEI CONNECT 2018, Huawei held a summit themed of "Activate Intelligence: The Innovative Path to Intelligent Cloud Data Centers". At the summit, Hou Jinlong, President of Huawei's IT Product Line, delivered a speech "Activate Intelligence: Innovative Path to Huawei Intelligent Full-Stack Cloud". The representatives from finance, healthcare, energy, and Internet companies shared their joint innovation practices in AI, cloud, and HPC fields. Huawei awarded customers with the "Cloud Data Center Super User Award 2018" to commend their consistent support to Huawei. Also, Huawei released the full-stack private cloud solution FusionCloud 6.5 and introduced the new-generation mission-critical cloud storage FusionStorage. These solutions add new capabilities to Huawei's substantial array of cloud and storage support to lay a solid foundation for building an intelligent world.



Hou Jinlong said: "Extensive applications of AI technologies drive our society into a more intelligent world. Huawei is committed to integrating AI technologies with IT infrastructure such as cloud data centers, intelligent cloud computing and storage, helping customers create business value in their digital and intelligent transformations by leveraging full-stack cloud solutions with full lifecycle service capabilities and comprehensive ecosystem competitiveness."



To commend customers' support, Huawei presented "Cloud Data Center Super User Award 2018" to following Huawei customers:





-- Best Innovation Practices of the Year: China Merchants Bank (CMB)

-- Best Digital Enterprise Transformation of the Year: Sonatrach

-- Best AI Exploration in Healthcare of the Year: KingMed Diagnostics

-- Best Cloud Service Deployment of the Year: Sina Corporation

-- Best Cloud Data Center Practices of the Year: China Mobile Group Beijing

Co., Ltd.

-- Most Improved IT Efficiency of the Year: Sberbank of Russia

-- Best Cloud Transformation of the Year: Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co.,

Ltd.

-- Best Huawei Cloud Practices of the Year: Kingnet Network Co., Ltd.

At this summit, Huawei released the next-generation full-stack private cloud solution FusionCloud 6.5 and introduced the new-generation mission-critical cloud storage FusionStorage.

FusionCloud 6.5 offers many new capabilities:





-- Compared to FusionCloud 6.3, FusionCloud 6.5 provides more than 50 cloud

services in nine categories. With enhanced capabilities in AI-powered

heterogeneous computing, enterprise intelligence, and hybrid cloud,

FusionCloud 6.5 allows Huawei's full-stack AI solutions to be deployed

on private cloud platforms and offers cloud-edge-cloud synergy. With an

eye toward next-generation networking, FusionCloud 6.5 enables

enterprises to extend data from private clouds to the Internet edge.

-- Huawei's FusionCloud solution helps enterprises implement large-scale,

intelligent edge-computing management and collaboration. FusionCloud 6.5

also expands the integration of Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

algorithms and applications so that ISVs can quickly integrate their AI

algorithms and applications into private cloud platforms.

-- Huawei's FusionCloud Private Cloud Solution provides a unified

experience that ensures consistent on- and off-premises connectivity

through standardized public and private cloud architectures. FusionCloud

6.5 supports today's increasing demands for cloud-computing services

such as Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service

(PaaS), and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS).

-- FusionCloud 6.5 shares unified architectures, Application Programming

Interfaces (APIs), services, and ecosystems with HUAWEI CLOUD to allow

users to leverage more than 100 online cloud services. The solution can

also connect to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure, and other third-party

public cloud platforms through hybrid clouds. This versatility enables

seamless cross-cloud business deployment and migration that provides

long-term support for business development. FusionCloud 6.5 provides

full-stack services, platform, and ecosystem to help meet customers'

digital transformation requirements.

The new-generation FusionStorage offers advanced cloud storage capabilities for enterprise mission-critical applications:





-- FusionStorage leverages the technology innovations of storage software

and compatibility with industry-leading hardware to provide the ultimate

performance, robust reliability, and on-demand storage resource services

for mission-critical applications. With this platform, enterprises can

easily cope with the challenges of migrating core applications to the

cloud.

-- FusionStorage offers distributed linear expansion capabilities that

include linear expansion of EB-level storage capacity, IOPS, and

throughput. FusionStorage also implements coordinated storage of hybrid

cloud data on- and off-premises, and boasts industry-leading reliability

and ease of use, so that mission-critical applications can securely run

in cloud resource pools.

-- FusionStorage also delivers multi-level business continuity assurance

for users to deploy on demand. Equipped with Huawei's unique fully

distributed gateway-free active-active solution, FusionStorage provides

99.9999 percent solution-level reliability to ensure uninterrupted

business operations in virtualization and database scenarios.

Additionally, this solution offers the industry's only asynchronous

replication technology that supports Recovery Point Objective (RPO) at

the level of seconds for long-distance data protection scenarios.

Huawei is committed to working with customers in the long term and takes a future-oriented approach to drive enterprise digital transformation through the power of the platform. So far, 211 of the Fortune Global 500 companies (including 48 Fortune Global 100 companies) have selected Huawei as their digital transformation partner.



HUAWEI CONNECT 2018 - "Activate Intelligence" - is held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center and Expo Center from October 10 to 12.This year's HUAWEI CONNECT conference is designed to help all businesses and organizations step over the threshold and stake their claim in the intelligent world. You will be joined by the best minds in the industry - including global ICT leaders, industry experts, and ecosystem partners - to chart the way forward and explore new opportunities.



For more information, please visit:

