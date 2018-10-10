Systech Wins Excellence in Pharma Award at CPhI 2018

Recognized for Product Innovation in Supply Chain, Logistics, and Distribution



PRINCETON, New Jersey, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ­­­­­Systech [https://www.systechone.com/], the global leader in supply chain security and product authentication, won in the category of "Excellence in Pharma: Supply Chain, Logistics, and Distribution" at the CPhI Pharma Awards Gala last night.



The award recognizes UniSecure® [https://www.systechone.com/product/unisecure/], Systech's non-additive authentication solution that works with existing packaging and a mobile app. Its digital e-Fingerprint® technology delivers a revolutionary defense against the increasing threats of product diversion and counterfeiting. Systech rose above the competition in this strongly-contested category of 10 shortlisted companies, including last year's winner.



Commenting on the win, Ara Ohanian, CEO, Systech said "We are dedicated to innovating the way the industry addresses attacks to their supply chain. UniSecure technology is empowering companies to protect their consumers, brand reputation and revenue from the counterfeit challenges of tomorrow, today."



Joe Belenardo, SVP, Systech added, "This award validates that leading pharmaceutical companies are embracing our technology."



The CPhI Pharma Awards are among the most respected in the pharmaceutical industry, celebrating innovations breaking new ground and advocating companies committed to industry advances and thought leadership. This year's awards attracted more than 250 entries--a record number--from 174 companies across 17 categories.



About Systech: Systech is the global technology leader in supply chain security and product authentication. For more than 30 years, we have put technology on the line. Systech pioneered pharmaceutical serialization as well as innovations in line vision and inspection, overall packaging line management and track and trace. Today, Systech is revolutionizing brand protection. Our software solutions ensure products are authentic, safe and connected--from manufacturing to the consumer's hands.



