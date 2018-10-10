Conjoined Twins From Mali Given New Lease of Life at Sidra Medicine, Qatar

DOHA, Qatar, October 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Doctors at Qatar's first specialist women's and children's hospital Sidra Medicine [http://www.sidra.org ] have successfully separated conjoined twins, marking a first for the country. The surgery establishes an alternative for patients who previously had limited choices for the successful treatment and care of complex pediatric diseases in the region.



The twins were conjoined at the liver and lower sternum - considered one of the riskier types of fusion, as each baby needs a fully functional liver of their own without compromising the other. Globally, conjoined twins occur once in about every 200,000 births. Omphalopagus twins, those who are connected at the belly and liver, are some of the most complex to separate.



Led by Dr. Mansour Ali, Chair of the Department of Pediatric Surgery and Dr. Abdalla Zarroug, Division Chief of Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery, the four-month-old male twins were separated by a team of 10 surgeons and anesthesiologists, during a nine-hour procedure.



"By successfully separating conjoined twins, one of the most complex surgical procedures there is, we are proud to showcase the calibre of our multidisciplinary teams just a year since we opened our inpatient facility. The surgery is both a milestone for the hospital and healthcare in Qatar," said Dr. Mansour.



Less than 10 days after separation, Hamad and Tamim are recovering and expected to live normal, independent lives.



"Combined with access to the latest technology to support pre-surgical planning and delivery, we have the advantage of having some of the world's top pediatric specialists in general and thoracic surgery, urology, craniofacial, plastics, anesthesiology and robotic surgery. The fact that we are able to use these resources to offer pediatric surgical services that did not exist in the region before, is the reason we are here," said Dr. Zarroug.



The surgery was planned and rehearsed for months with a full complement of over 150 medical and support staff undergoing over 30 hours of simulation to minimize the risks and improve patient outcomes. Sidra Medicine's state-of-the-art 3D printing technology helped create a model of the boys' abdomen and liver to assist with pre-surgical planning.



The father said: "We tried to explore international options for surgery until we found out about Sidra Medicine. We are immensely grateful to the Government of Qatar, Hamad Medical Corporation and Sidra Medicine for their tireless efforts to save the lives of our boys."



