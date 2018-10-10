Booking.com Research Points to a Positive Outlook for Women Working in Tech, Despite Facing More Challenges Than Men

AMSTERDAM, October 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



New global research from Booking.com [https://www.booking.com ], digital e-commerce and technology leader, reveals that more than three in five women (64%) globally say that being female positively impacts their ability to pursue a career in tech. The research, conducted among women who work in tech and female students interested in pursuing a career in the industry, explores the continuing gender diversity challenge in the technology sector and the perceptions and experiences of women when it comes to careers in tech.



Despite the appeal of the tech sector and the perceived opportunities, women still have reservations, and at certain key touchpoints in their pursuit of a tech career, view being female as more detrimental. For more than half (52%), this is the case because of the tech sector's largely male-dominated workforce, followed by nearly a third (32%) who cite gender bias during the recruitment process as a hurdle. Seventy-seven percent still acknowledge that they face more challenges to grow and succeed than men.



Download the full research report an read the full release here: https://globalnews.booking.com/bookingcom-research-points-to-a-positive-outlook-for-women-working-in-tech-despite-facing-more-challenges-than-men



