responsAbility is Teaming up With Solar Company REDAVIA

ZURICH and MUNICH, October 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



responsAbility [http://www.responsability.com ] is further expanding its portfolio of companies active in the distributed energy area: Solar technology company REDAVIA [http://www.redaviasolar.com ] and the responsAbility [http://www.responsability.com ] -managed climate fund have signed a financing agreement for REDAVIA [http://www.redaviasolar.com ]'s Ghanaian subsidiary. The USD 4 m financing will allow REDAVIA [http://www.redaviasolar.com ] to supply Ghana's industrial and commercial sector with affordable, reliable and clean power generated through modular solar farms.



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766442/REDAVIA_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766538/REDAVIA_Solar_Farm.jpg )



Germany-based REDAVIA [http://www.redaviasolar.com ] offers solar power for businesses and communities in Africa through subsidiaries in Ghana, Tanzania and Kenya, and has a proven track-record in solar farm design, manufacturing, deployment and maintenance. The company targets the local business community including agrofoods processing, manufacturing, public infrastructure, hospitality & real estate companies and mining & minerals.



responsAbility [http://www.responsability.com ] and REDAVIA [http://www.redaviasolar.com ] have worked together on this innovative and first of its kind debt facility, the Industrializing Africa Solar Funding Platform, which combines an efficient use of funds and a scalable facility for other potential funding partners.



REDAVIA [http://www.redaviasolar.com ] solar power enables a seamless integration into the existing electricity infrastructure of a business to ensure a more cost-effective, reliable and cleaner energy mix - with diesel generators, in a battery set-up or as a complement to grid-connected power. As such, REDAVIA [http://www.redaviasolar.com ] is supporting the reduction of carbon emissions and increasing the impact on a sustainable society.



Stefan Issler, Head Energy Debt Financing - Direct Investments, responsAbility [http://www.responsability.com ] declared: "We are thrilled to expand our financing activity in the distributed energy area by adding a provider of a scalable business model for the industrial and commercial sector to our portfolio. The reliable availability of affordable electricity is a key prerequisite for economic development."



"Ghana continues to be a very promising market for us and we are excited that responsAbility [http://www.responsability.com ] has the trust and confidence in our ability to deliver and add value to its portfolio," stated Erwin Spolders, CEO and Founder, REDAVIA [http://www.redaviasolar.com ]. "This partnership will empower us to grow further and faster in the country, subsequently enabling Ghanaian companies to save money and thrive."



About REDAVIA [https://www.redaviasolar.com ]



REDAVIA offers solar power for businesses and communities. The REDAVIA system is based on a pre-configured model, including high-performance solar modules and electrical components. It is easy to ship, set up, scale and redeploy. Businesses and communities benefit from a cost-effective, reliable and clean energy solution with minimal upfront investment or technical skills.



About responsAbility [https://www.responsability.com/en/investment-products/responsability-agriculture-i-slp ]



responsAbility Investments AG is a leading asset manager in the field of development investments and manages a range of investment vehicles that supply private debt and private equity to high-impact portfolio companies in the agriculture, energy, finance sector of emerging economies. responsAbility has USD 3 billion of assets under management invested in 540 companies in 90 countries. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in Zurich with 9 local offices across the world.



Contact: Angelika Kempf, +49-89-2426-8869, a.kempf@redaviasolar.com







Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766538/REDAVIA_Solar_Farm.jpg







https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766442/REDAVIA_Logo.jpg









