SC Johnson Named one of Europe's Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work

RACINE, Wisconsin, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson today announces its recognition as a Best Workplace in Europe by Great Place to Work®. SC Johnson ranked 23rd on the 2020 list of top places to work in the region. It is the 15th time the company has been recognized as a Best Workplace.



"I thank and congratulate our entire Europe team for their hard work and continued recognition as a Best Workplace. All our teams across Europe have been working particularly hard this year, supporting each other, our customers, consumers and the most vulnerable in our communities. I couldn't be more proud of our culture and the work we are doing," said Stephane Reverdy, General Manager for SC Johnson Europe.



An industry leading manufacturer of household cleaning, air care, pest control, shoe care, and professional products, SC Johnson brands include Glade® [https://www.glade.com/en], Kiwi® [http://us.kiwicare.com/], OFF!® [https://off.com/en], Pledge® [https://www.pledge.com/en-us], Mr Muscle® [http://www.mrmuscleclean.com/en-gb], Duck® [http://www.duck.co.uk/en-gb], Baygon® [http://www.baygon.com.ph/en-ph], Autan® [https://autan.fr/en] and Raid® [https://www.raid.com/en-us]. SC Johnson has been operating in Europe for over a century. The company is committed to its operations in the region and to making positive differences in communities, most recently focused on COVID-19 relief efforts.



Companies appearing on Europe's Best Workplace list are evaluated against one another by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for the European Multinational list, a company must appear on at least three national Best Workplace lists, must have at least 1,000 employees globally, and 40 percent of its global workforce must work outside the home country.



The recognition for SC Johnson Europe is one of several awards SC Johnson has received from the Great Place to Work® Institute. Earlier this year it was ranked 17(th) in UK's Best Workplaces, and in the UK and Italy as Best Workplaces for Women.



About SC Johnson



