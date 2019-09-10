Habanos, S.A. Launches in France Its World Premiere of the First Quai D'Orsay Limited Edition: Senadores

- Quai D'Orsay, 2019 Limited Edition, will be presented exclusively by Coprova and Seita Cigares on 12th of September, in Paris



- Senadores is the vitola chosen for this 2019 Limited Edition, the year in which the brand Quai D´Orsay celebrates its 45th anniversary



HAVANA, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A., through its exclusive distributor for France, Coprova and Seita Cigares, will launch the world premiere of the Limited Edition Quai D'Orsay Senadores (48 ring gauge x 157 mm length).



To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8602651-habanos-launches-quai-dorsay/ [https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8602651-habanos-launches-quai-dorsay/]



The presentation of Quai D'Orsay Senadores will take place on 12(th) of September in Paris, France. The event will gather around 150 guests who will enjoy a unique experience on a luxurious yacht along the wonderful river Seine where they will have the privilege of delighting in this first Limited Edition of the Quai D'Orsay brand.



This release will be presented in a unique case designed exclusively for this brand's first Limited Edition. The box includes 25 Habanos made "Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga" - Totally handmade with Long Filler following a careful selection of the wrapper, filler and capote leaves from the prestigous Vuelta Abajo* region, in Pinar del Río*, considered to be the best land in the world for growing tobacco.



The brand Quai D'Orsay celebrates its 45 anniversary in 2019, the year in which the lovers of these Habanos will be able to enjoy this new vitola, Senadores, distinguished by the smooth flavour of this brand's blend.



The Quai D'Orsay brand owes its origin to the refined taste of the French market. Created in the 1970s, it takes its name from the famous Parisian avenue located on the banks of the River Seine. Produced at the request of the French Minister of Finance at the time, these Habanos bring together French refinement and art as well as Cuban authenticity and passion. Right from the start, Quai D'Orsay captivated French aficionados who appreciated the art of good smoking through a characteristic blend that seduced through its aromatic delicacy and sweet notes.



Coprova y Seita Cigares



Seita Cigares has been distributing Quai D'Orsay Brands for the last decades, until the end of September 2019. From the last quarter from 2019, Coprova, exclusive distributor of Habanos in France, will be newly responsible for distribution and promotion of Quai D'Orsay range, on top of the other Habanos brands already in Coprova portfolio.



*Protected Appellations of Origin



