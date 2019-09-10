Reed Tech® and 1WorldSync(TM) to Provide Connection to European Union Database on Medical Devices (EUDAMED)

Expanded alliance to include a full-service solution including Unique Device Identifier (UDI) submission to EUDAMED



HORSHAM, Pennsylvania, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reed Technology and Information Services Inc. (Reed Tech) [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2536100-1&h=1386610415&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reedtech.com%2Fproducts-services%2Flife-sciences%2Freed-tech-singlesource-for-medical-devices%2F&a=Reed+Technology+and+Information+Services+Inc.+(Reed+Tech)], a leading provider of data management and analytics solutions for the life sciences industry, and 1WorldSync(TM) [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2536100-1&h=2026845784&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.1worldsync.com%2F&a=1WorldSync%E2%84%A2], the leading provider of product content solutions, have expanded their collaboration to include a full-service solution for medical device manufacturers to manage regulatory and commercial product information, including UDI (Unique Device Identifier) submissions to EUDAMED (European Union Databank on Medical Devices).



Answering the ever-increasing demands for secure, validated product data, this expanded collaboration enables manufacturers in the healthcare industry to now leverage a full suite of content management solutions including European Union(EU) UDI submissions, regulatory marketing, e-commerce and supply chain needs.



Efficient compliance with these requirements demands proven experience and expertise. Companies utilizing the combined resources of Reed Tech and 1WorldSync can be confident that they are ready to meet these new mandates.



"Implementation of UDI within the European Union further expands the regulatory compliance requirements for medical device manufacturers. Reed Tech is committed to advancing the management and submission of regulatory product data with Reed Tech SingleSource(TM) for Medical Devices [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2536100-1&h=1333270749&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reedtech.com%2Fproducts-services%2Flife-sciences%2Freed-tech-singlesource-for-medical-devices%2F&a=Reed+Tech+SingleSource%E2%84%A2+for+Medical+Devices], along with the expertise of 1WorldSync for GS1 Global Data Syndication Network requirements," said Arshad Rahman, General Manager of the Reed Tech Life Sciences division.



"As global regulatory and commercial product data submission use cases continue to evolve, medical device manufacturers can rely on Reed Tech and 1WorldSync to meet their business critical needs by having access to a single and reliable data repository that can be shared across departments and geographies," said Karin Borchert, CEO of 1WorldSync.



About Reed Tech:



Reed Tech is the provider of best-in-class information-based solutions and services to meet the needs of the life sciences industry, government agencies, and the intellectual property market. Our customers are located throughout the world and include a wide range of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, the U.S. government (U.S. Patent and Trademark Office), numerous Patent Authorities, IP-driven companies, and law firms. The corporate culture is driven by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and a strong dedication to our customers, employees, and communities. Reed Tech is a LexisNexis company. For more information, please visit ReedTech.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2536100-1&h=1492071756&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reedtech.com%2Fproducts-services%2Flife-sciences%2Freed-tech-singlesource-for-medical-devices%2F&a=ReedTech.com].



About 1WorldSync:



1WorldSync(TM) is the leading provider of product content solutions, enabling more than 25,000 global companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content with customers and consumers, empowering intelligent choices for purchases, wellness, and lifestyle decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync provides solutions that meet the diverse needs of the industry. 1WorldSync is the only product content network provider and GDSN Data Pool to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit http://www.1worldsync.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2536100-1&h=4182870077&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2500593-1%26h%3D235845401%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.1worldsync.com%252F%26a%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.1worldsync.com&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.1worldsync.com].



