Ulterion® Selected For The NextGen Consortium's Advanced Solutions Program

TAYLORS, South Carolina, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulterion [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2575113-1&h=647744101&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulterion.com%2F&a=Ulterion](®) coatings from Jain Chem, Ltd. of Taylors, South Carolina has been selected as a participant in the NextGen Consortium's advanced solutions program to foster sustainable cup solutions for the food and beverage industry. The NextGen Consortium [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2575113-1&h=4109515116&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nextgenconsortium.com%2Fabout&a=The+NextGen+Consortium], a multi-year consortium of food and beverage service leaders, managed by Closed Loop Partners, with founding partners Starbucks and McDonald's, is searching for solutions that eliminate the entry of fiber-based cups into landfills.



"Jain Chem was selected to participate in the advanced solutions program because we recognized their importance in further developing the sustainable cup ecosystem," noted Daniel Liswood, Project Director of the NextGen Consortium at Closed Loop Partners.



"In our first major product rollout, over 3 million Ulterion(®)-coated paper cups have been sold by a major fast-food chain with zero complaints," notes Jain Chem sales manager Gil Sherman. "That's great news for brand owners and our environment."



It's estimated that if 100% of paper cups were converted to Ulterion(®) globally, it would eliminate 450 million pounds of LDPE production and 5.2 billion PET bottles from the landfill and marine waste streams annually.



"We are committed to fostering a circular economy through the adoption of Ulterion(®) coatings, a range of highly sustainable coatings for paper and paperboard packaging," Jain Chem CEO Manoj Jain said. "Because Ulterion(®) coatings convert plastic bottle waste into non-plastic, recyclable materials, we can divert billions of plastic bottles from the landfill and marine waste streams annually. Cups and other packaging coated with Ulterion(®) are 100% repulpable, recyclable and do not inhibit compostability, which will divert millions of pounds of waste from landfills to the recycling stream."



Ulterion(®) coatings are FDA approved, compliant with California's Proposition 65, BfR listed and are Plastic Free in compliance with Directive (EU) 2019/904. Paper cups coated with Ulterion(®) are available now from major cup converters throughout North America and will soon be available in Europe.



About Jain Chem, Ltd.



Founded in 1977, Jain Chem, Ltd. is a minority-owned company that creates green and sustainable chemistries that deliver performance, added value and a competitive edge, to help differentiate our customers from their competition. Jain Chem adheres to the highest quality, safety and environmental standards and our manufacturing facility is ISO 9001:2015 certified.



