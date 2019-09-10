Brewin Dolphin Launches 'MyBrewin' Client App on Apple & Android Stores

Objectway UK provides the technology



LONDON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brewin Dolphin, one of the UK's leading wealth managers, has launched it's 'MyBrewin app'. This new app is an extension of the current MyBrewin online client portal. The client app has been made available both on the iPhone and Apple Watch and Android-based devices, and will provide Brewin Dolphin clients with instant access to current information about their portfolios, asset allocation and performance.



Brewin Dolphin has extended its current MyBrewin online portal to remote channels, particularly to mobile devices, enabling clients to have easier access to their portfolios. The app has all the core features of the MyBrewin portal, plus some features specific to mobile apps such as facial and thumbprint recognition. It is automatically formatted providing the best user experience on the respective screen - tablet, phone or Apple watch.



Grant Parkinson, Chief Operating Officer at Brewin Dolphin said, "How clients wish to access information is changing and we have developed our client app in response to this. We are strategically committed to technology innovation and offering clients a superior user experience, enabling them to access their portfolios where they want and how they want."



The technology for this user experience innovation was provided by Objectway UK, leading technology supplier for Wealth Management.



Alberto Cuccu, CEO of Objectway UK, said: "Our commitment to innovation is at the heart of our UK strategy and we firmly believe that with our Objectway WealthTech Suite we are enabling the digital transformation of our clients, which makes them more competitive and profitable, and enables them to connect to customers and their digital lifestyle."



