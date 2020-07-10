Up to JPY3 Mil. Available for "Take on Challenges Beyond Common Sense!"; KADOKAWA ASCII Inviting Applications for "INNO-vation Program 2020"

- Supported by Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications -



- Subsidy for Extraordinarily Ambitious Ideas; No Restrictions on Age, Nationality, Residence of Applicants -



TOKYO, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KADOKAWA ASCII Research Laboratories, Inc. of Tokyo, the executing agency for the "INNO-vation Program," implemented by the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, is soliciting applications for the program until August 31, 2020.



The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on society has been so extreme that there is no choice but to alter lifestyles down to the way people move about during the day. To overcome and eliminate this status quo and work toward changing their lives into a new and evolved normal, people must not forget about the extraordinary individuals who continue to face these challenges in the most difficult of circumstances and support their unique abilities that go beyond common sense. This program is for outside-the-box challengers in the ICT field. The "Disruptive Challenge" seeks to create disruptive value with a maximum challenge period of one year and total financial support of up to JPY3 million. The "Generation Award" looks to find small yet unique ideas and technology that look to build a better future, winners receiving commendation and prizes of up to JPY200,000 from 180 "Cooperative Partners."



-Applications for "Disruptive Challenge" (support of up to JPY3 million)



The first step, "The 0 to 1 Challenge," features a challenge period of up to 4 months and a support budget of up to JPY1 million. Desired amounts can be set according to how the challenger wishes to light up the path to the goal.



The second step, the "Disruptive Challenge," lets challengers continue on, subtracting the time and budget used in the first step for a challenge period of up to 1 year and a maximum support budget of up to JPY3 million.



-Applications for Generation Award (Receive JPY200,000 for each Category Award)



In cooperation with the Cooperative Partners of this program, Category Award Prizes (JPY200,000) and Special Corporate Awards will be offered. In addition, those proposals nominated for the awards (185 from last year) will be given the opportunity to implement their ideas in cooperation with these partnering companies.



-Creations and Inventions from Prior "INNO-vation Programs"



For videos, interviews, and more about the program, please view the official showcase at InnoUvators: https://innouvators.com/inno/ [https://innouvators.com/inno/]



Register e-mail for information on upcoming INNO-related events at: https://innouvators.com/inno-mail/ [https://innouvators.com/inno-mail/]



-Application Method



Application Period:



From GMT 8:00 am/JST 5:00 pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020, to GMT 9:00 am/JST 6:00 pm Monday, August 31, 2020



Please apply via the application form within the INNO-vation website: https://www.inno.go.jp/en [https://www.inno.go.jp/en]



There are no restrictions on the age, nationality, and residence of applicants.



CONTACT: Eiji Yoshikawa, INNO-vation Executing Agency, KADOKAWA ASCII Research Laboratories, Inc., Tel: +81-3-5840-7629, Email: inno@lab-kadokawa.com



