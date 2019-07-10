Calypso Welcomes Richard Bentley as Chief Product and Engineering Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calypso Technology Inc. [http://www.calypso.com/], a leading provider of cloud-enabled, cross-asset front-to-back solutions and managed services for financial markets is pleased to announce that Richard Bentley has joined the company as Chief Product and Engineering Officer. He will oversee product management, engineering and quality assurance, and will also serve as a member of the Executive Committee. Based in London, he reports directly to Calypso's CEO, Didier Bouillard.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/945245/Calypso_Richard.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/945245/Calypso_Richard.jpg]



Says Richard: "I am very excited to be joining Calypso at this point in the company's development. Based on a common core platform, Calypso has developed a broad portfolio of mission-critical solutions, which can be deployed flexibly in customer or cloud environments. This functional breadth, combined with a strong focus on customer experience and success, is entirely aligned with banks' need for a trusted provider capable of supporting multiple areas of their business."



Richard will work closely with Tej Sidhu, Calypso's CTO, on the delivery of the company's ambitious technology and innovation roadmap.



Comments Tej: "We are seeing many firms adopting Cloud-first strategies, affirming our investment in ensuring our solutions are Cloud-ready. Partnering with Richard, I will be able to focus much more of my time on executing and evolving our strategy in this critical area, ensuring we can support our customers flexibly whether they adopt on-cloud, on-premise or hybrid architectures."



For the last five years Mr. Bentley served as Chief Product Officer for Ullink (now part of Itiviti). He was a member of the founding team of Apama (now part of Software AG) in 2000 and has served in product roles for capital markets technology firms over the last 20 years.



"As we continue to scale the business, we must continue to add experienced professionals at all levels of the company, including the Executive Committee. In addition to the industry knowledge and product experience Richard brings, having worked very successfully with him for several years at Ullink, I know he is also endowed with skills and perspectives that are highly complementary to our existing team. His passion for aligning our product organization to ensure customers get maximum value from their investment is entirely in line with our focus on customer satisfaction as the number one priority," concludes Calypso's CEO, Didier Bouillard.



About Calypso Technology, Inc.



Calypso Technology, Inc. is a cloud-enabled provider of cross-asset front-to-back solutions and managed services for financial markets, with over 35,000 users in 60+ countries.



Its award-winning software improves reliability, adaptability, and scalability across several verticals, including capital markets, investment management, central banking, clearing, treasury, liquidity, and collateral.



Calypso is pioneering innovative technologies (native cloud technology, AI, Big data) that reimagine capital markets.



"Calypso" is a registered trademark of Calypso Technology, Inc. in the U.S., EU and other jurisdictions. Other parties' trademarks or service marks are the property of their respective owners.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/945245/Calypso_Richard.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/945245/Calypso_Richard.jpg] Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/945244/Calypso_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/945244/Calypso_Logo.jpg]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/945244/Calypso_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/945244/Calypso_Logo.jpg]



Contact SUE DOBSON Marketing Content Manager CALYPSO TECHNOLOGY LTD +44-(0)203-743-1052



Web site: https://www.calypso.com/



