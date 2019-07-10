Habanos S.A. Presents in Switzerland the World Premiere of the New Vitola of Punch, Short de Punch

- Punch, Short de Punch, will be presented exclusively by Intertabak AG July 12(th) in Switzerland



- The historic Habanos brand created in the XIX century, Punch, incorporates for the first time the 50 ring gauge in its portfolio, being the thickest of the brand



HAVANA, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A., through its exclusive distributor for Switzerland, Intertabak AG, will present the world premiere of the new vitola of Punch brand, Short de Punch (50 ring gauge x 120 mm in length). With this release, Punch incorporates for the first time the 50 ring gauge in its portfolio, thus expanding the brand's vitolario.



To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8574151-habanos-world-premiere-short-de-punch/ [https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8574151-habanos-world-premiere-short-de-punch/]



Short de Punch is presented in the Semi Boîte Nature (SBN) case with 10 Habanos made "Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga" - Totally Handmade with Long Filler, following a careful selection of the wrapper, filler and binder leaves from the Vuelta Abajo*, in Cuba*, one of the most recognized worldwide.



Punch, Short de Punch presentation will take place on the 12(th) July at the Hotel Storchen of Zurich, Switzerland. The event will have around 250 guests who will have the privilege of knowing and delighting in this new Punch vitola, with a thick gauge and a faster smoke, but with the brand's characteristic flavor.



Short de Punch is a new trend vitola with unique dimensions within the brand. Punch as a brand has been used in Regional Editions for different markets, with a great acceptance by Habanos enthusiasts and fans. This vitola, with a 50 ring gauge x 120 mm in length, offers a new option for those who prefer thick-gauge Habanos, this being the first 50 ring gauge to be incorporated within the brand.



On the other hand, the Punch brand, which was born in the XIX century, is one of the oldest Habanos brands. It was created by Don Manuel Lopez de Juan Valle, with the intention of entering the English market. For this reason, the brand owes its name to a humoristic publication that was trendy at that time in England, Mr. Punch.



Intertabak AG was established in 1995 and is based in Pratteln, Switzerland. It is exclusive distributor for Habanos, S.A. for Switzerland and Liechtenstein. It has 3 Casa del Habano, 20 Habanos Specialists, 70 Habanos Points and 12 Habanos Lounge & Terrace, a total of 335 specialized points of sales.



Corporación Habanos, S.A.



Corporación Habanos, S.A. is a world leader in the marketing of Premium cigars in Cuba, and in the rest of the world. It has an exclusive distribution network present on all five continents and in more than 150 countries. For more information, see www.habanos.com



Habanos, S.A. markets 27 Premium brands produced Totalmente a Mano (Totally Handmade) and covered by the Protected Appellations of Origin (A.O.P.), including Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo y Julieta, Partagás, Hoyo de Monterrey and H. Upmann.



* Protected Appellations of Origin



