Tejas Strengthens U.S. Sales - Industry Veteran Paul Harrison Joins as SVP Sales

BENGALURU, India, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that Paul Harrison has joined as Senior Vice President Sales for North America. Paul is an optical industry veteran with over 35 years of global sales and marketing experience, and till recently was Vice President, Metro Sales America for Infinera Corporation.



Mr. Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks, said, "We are delighted to have Paul join us and lead our North American sales and marketing team. Paul comes with a rich experience, strong credibility and deep relationships with service provider, enterprise and government customers in the U.S. market. Paul has a strong track record of delivering profitable business growth for startups as well as Business units of large multi-national companies. North America is a focus market for us and we see significant growth opportunities for our products. We have decided to make a long-term commitment to the North American market and will continue to increase our investments as we see it contributing to a large portion of our revenues in future. We have acquired several new customers in the U.S. in the recent past, which confirms that our products are an excellent fit for many key applications required by U.S. customers."



Mr. Paul Harrison said, "I am very excited to join Tejas Networks, a new-generation optical transport and access company, which has been doing exceptionally well globally and is now making strong inroads in the U.S. Tejas Networks has a very competitive portfolio of converged broadband access and optical transport products built using their innovative software-defined hardware(TM) technology, that can be field-upgraded with new features in a flexible and pay-as-you-grow manner. U.S. market is seeing an increased amount of optical spending driven by 5G, increased broadband penetration and modernization of critical infrastructure and Tejas Networks has a very innovative product portfolio to address this market demand."



About Tejas Networks Limited



Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas products utilize programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards. Tejas Networks is ranked among top-10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 349 patents.



