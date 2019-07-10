Hotel Indigo(R) Introduces Shop the Neighbourhood, With Hotel Indigo - the Hotel Room Where You Can Buy What's on Display

LONDON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG(®) [https://www.ihgplc.com/] (InterContinental Hotels Group) is celebrating the more than 100 Hotel Indigo(®) properties around the world with the launch of a shoppable hotel room that allows anyone to buy direct from the best artists and craftspeople from around the world, in one place, on social media. Inspiring us to be more curious and explore the stories of neighbourhoods we have yet to experience, Shop the Neighbourhood, with Hotel Indigo [https://discovery.hotelindigo.com/category/shop-the-neighborhood-hotel-indigo/] shines a spotlight on the local neighbourhood stories that inspire the distinctive designs of each property.



Curated artisans and local makers are featured in the shoppable room, including hand-selected items from celebrity milliner Gladys Tamez (Hotel Indigo(®) Los Angeles - Downtown [https://www.ihg.com/hotelindigo/hotels/us/en/los-angeles/laxfs/hoteldetail?cm_mmc=GoogleMaps-_-IN-_-US-_-LAXFS]), Trabi Safari (Hotel Indigo(®) Berlin - East Side Gallery [https://www.ihg.com/hotelindigo/hotels/us/en/berlin/beres/hoteldetail?cm_mmc=GoogleMaps-_-IN-_-DE-_-BERES]), Hilary Grant (Hotel Indigo(®) Dundee [https://www.ihg.com/hotelindigo/hotels/gb/en/dundee/dndid/hoteldetail?cm_mmc=GoogleMaps-_-IN-_-GB-_-DNDID]), Les-Ottomans Home Design (Hotel Indigo(®) Venice Sant'Elena [https://www.ihg.com/hotelindigo/hotels/us/en/venice/vcevs/hoteldetail?cm_mmc=GoogleMaps-_-IN-_-IT-_-VCEVS]), famed street artist Lee Quiñones (Hotel Indigo(®) Lower East Side New York [https://www.ihg.com/hotelindigo/hotels/us/en/new-york/nycos/hoteldetail?cm_mmc=GoogleMaps-_-IN-_-US-_-NYCOS]) and Muzen radio (Hotel Indigo® Hotel Indigo - Bangkok Wireless Road). [https://www.ihg.com/hotelindigo/hotels/gb/en/bangkok/bkkin/hoteldetail]



Jason Moskal, Vice President, Global Marketing, Hotel Indigo, commented: "We are excited to bring together the best of local design and for the first time ever, give consumers the chance to take a little piece of our incredible neighbourhoods home with them. It's been such an adventure working with the local artisans to bring this concept to life."



Henry Reeve, IHG's Director of Interior Design in Europe, said: "Each of the 100 or so hotels in the Hotel Indigo(®) portfolio is completely different. We work tirelessly with local businesses and artisans to ensure that the heart and soul of each Hotel Indigo truly represents the neighbourhood in which it resides. The stories behind each of our hotels are fascinating. Whether it's the Grand Theft Auto cheat codes painted on the dado rails in our Dundee Hotel, or the miniature Trabant cars found in or 100(th) hotel in Berlin, each Hotel Indigo offers a taste of the neighbourhood the moment you step inside."



With the boutique sector currently placed as the second fastest growing in the industry, Hotel Indigo is perfectly placed to cater to the demand - providing guests with the best of both worlds, the promise of design-led hotels and locally inspired food and beverage coupled with the guarantee of a consistent upscale experience. As Hotel Indigo continues to expand in to 10 new countries, including Peru, Australia, UAE (Dubai), New Zealand, India, South Korea, Japan and Vietnam, the brand will continue to adapt its leading standards to each market, respectfully working with locals.



