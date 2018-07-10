disguise Names Bill Collis Chairman of the Board

LONDON, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



disguise is pleased to announce that Bill Collis has been appointed Chairman of the Board. He brings extensive experience in the film and video industry to his new post: Bill was formerly CEO and President of The Foundry, which he led for over a decade. Bill built The Foundry organically transforming it from a London-based niche visual effects software company into a high-growth global force in the development and distribution of media post production tools and product design technology.



Bill currently works with several private equity-backed companies either as Chairman or Director. He is Chairman of Random42 and sits on the boards of Cubic Motion and Exocad.



"We're pinching ourselves with delight at having the chance to work with Bill, as he has an amazing combination of technical, business and investment experience. Few people have the industry credentials and reputation that Bill has earned over the years," says Ash Nehru, the Founder of disguise.



disguise, previously named d3 Technologies, was founded in 2013 by Ash Nehru and his two business partners. The company now works with some of the world's most talented visual designers working in: concert touring such as U2, Rolling Stones, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Ed Sheeran; Californian music and arts festival Coachella; several West End and Broadway shows such as Frozen and Harry Potter; a growing number of Hollywood films and live TV broadcast settings, as well as numerous other corporate and entertainment events.



disguise have offices in London, Hong Kong, New York, and Shanghai, as well as further international offices planned, including Los Angeles in September. Following private equity investment by Livingbridge late last year, disguise has ambitious plans to grow its existing global presence and market share, as well as move into new verticals including film and broadcast. This investment will also support the launch of new products, in both their software and hardware offerings.



"After experiencing a remarkable period of growth and acceptance of our products worldwide, we're looking forward to having Bill help us take disguise to the next level. and we're really excited about what we're going to build together," adds Fernando Kufer, CEO of disguise.



Bill says, "I'm thrilled to be joining Ash, Fernando and the rest of the disguise team. disguise is the clear market leader for creative software and media servers in the concert touring and live events space, and it is fast expanding into the film and broadcast markets. This has fueled phenomenal growth over the last year, and I hope to help the team continue on the trajectory over the coming years."



Bill's leadership skills earned him an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year award in 2012. He holds a PhD in signal processing, numerous patents, a major feature film credit, plus a prestigious Scientific and Technical Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for his technology contributions to film.



About disguise disguise is building the next generation of collaborative tools to help artists and technologists realise their vision. Use the disguise software-only show design tool to visualise, design, and sequence projects wherever you are. Then when it's time to deliver, pick one of their hardware options with the right amount of power to seamlessly turn your concept into a creation. For more information visit disguise.one



