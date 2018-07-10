Adlai Nortye Announce Global License Agreement for Buparlisib (BKM120)

HANGZHOU, China, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adlai Nortye Biopharma Co., Ltd. ("Adlai Nortye" or "the Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and commercializing new drugs in the field of oncology/immuno-oncology, announced today that it has entered into a Global License Agreement ("the Agreement") with Novartis Pharma AG, a global pharmaceutical company. Under the terms of the Agreement, except for certain rights maintained by Novartis Pharma AG, Adlai Nortye will have exclusive development and commercialization rights to buparlisib worldwide for all the therapeutic, prophylactic and/or diagnostic uses in humans.



Buparlisib (BKM120) is an oral pan-PI3K inhibitor that targets all class 1 PI3K isoforms and is active in both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. It has shown promising efficacy in combination with paclitaxel in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and has received a Fast-Track designation from the FDA.



"Combination of buparlisib and paclitaxel demonstrated improved clinical efficacy with a manageable safety profile in patients with HNSCC compared to paclitaxel alone," said Dr. Lars Birgerson, Chief Development Officer of Adlai Nortye and President & CEO of Adlai Nortye USA Inc. "We believe that buparlisib will be another key component in furthering development of our oncology pipeline, and it has great potential for future application in cancer treatment."



"Buparlisib has been extensively profiled in breast cancer and other tumor types. Buparlisib when combined with other therapies has shown impressive anti-cancer efficacy in HNSCC," said Carsten Lu, CEO of Adlai Nortye, "It has very good market prospects when combined with paclitaxel, and we are planning to carry out clinical trials of combination of buparlisib and immune check point inhibitor treatment."



About Adlai Nortye



Adlai Nortye is a science-led biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing new drugs in the field of oncology/immuno-oncology. Our mission is to improve patient lives by identifying and acquiring differentiated innovative medicines that help people live better and longer. Through close collaboration with global partners, we have successfully positioned ourselves in the fields of immuno-oncology/oncology and have several programs ongoing from early pre-clinical to phase 3 ready.



