Xehar Opens New Fulfillment Hub in Europe to Support International Growth

EL SEGUNDO, California, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xehar, fashion-tech online platform for plus-sized fashion, announces the opening of a new fulfillment center in Barcelona, Spain. The state-of-the-art fulfillment center offers everything Xehar needs to ensure that operations are optimally equipped for managing worldwide growth and distribution of fashion products, shoes, and accessories.



"Because of the success of our influencers located in Europe, we are seeing increasing international demand for our plus-sized clothing lines," says Hadari Oshri [http://xehar.com/about-xehar/], founder and CEO of Xehar. "Our choice to launch the new distribution central hub in Spain is to make plus-sized fashion more accessible in the European regions telling us that they need it."



Xehar will expand their two flagship programs developed to inspire women in becoming Fashion Fairies [http://xehar.com/fashion-fairies/] and ultimately, Body Positive Mentors [http://xehar.com/body-positive-mentors/]. To become either, one must go through leadership, communication, fashion and mindfulness training. After successfully passing the courses offered at Xehar University [http://xehar.com/university], these women are able to create their own fashion collections on the Xehar platform. These role models then share fashion tips and work on building supportive online communities for other women who want to gain self-confidence through their personal styles and trendy fashion.



"The reality is that there are no other clothes like the ones Xehar offers in Europe," says Thais Pellicer Comas [https://www.instagram.com/thais_curvyliciousmodel/], Fashion Fairy. "We are thrilled to bring great fashion at great prices closer to those who need it here in my Barcelona."



By partnering with and hiring local talent, Xehar is able to tap into existing and long-standing networks of successful department stores, as well as smaller boutique locations across Europe.



The Xehar influencers in Spain will become the go-to points for plus-sized women in the European regions who are looking for fashion advice and inspiration.



Barcelona is a strategic location for Xehar as they prepare to launch the Xehar App [http://xeharapp.com/], which will make it even easier to roll out new product lines across Europe to fulfill customer demand.



About Xehar: Xehar is a fashion-tech company that was founded with a rebellious spirit and a lofty objective: To offer chic clothes at revolutionary prices, using technology and their mobile application to make buying decisions easier, all while building confidence in women through inspiring fashion. Xehar has two main divisions, an online store called the Xehar Marketplace and a mobile application called Xehar App [http://www.xeharapp.com/]. Learn more at Xehar.com [http://xehar.com/]



