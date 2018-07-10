Nautiz X2 All-In-One Rugged Android Handheld Upgraded to Android 7.0

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Handheld Group [http://www.handheldgroup.com ], a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced that the Nautiz X2 enterprise handheld now comes with the Android 7.0 operating system. The popular Nautiz X2 was first introduced in February 2017 and is built for data entry, barcode scanning and data entry in extreme environments.



The Nautiz X2 [http://www.handheldgroup.com/Nautiz-X2 ] gives enterprise users an all-in-one mobile computer that can handle all the tasks of a day's work, with built-in ruggedness against moisture, dust, extreme high or low temperatures and potential drops. Android 7.0 (Nougat) adds security features and improves power management for extended battery life, two important considerations for enterprise-level handheld computers. With Android 7, Nautiz X2 support for Android Enterprise is increased, making it more suitable for Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) platforms.



The Nautiz X2 offers the most complete and versatile set of features and capabilities available:





- Extreme ruggedness, meeting IP65 and MIL-STD-810-G standards

- High-quality, high-speed scanners with 1D or 2D capability

- Integrated 8-megapixel camera, with autofocus and flash

- 4G/LTE Android phone functionality

- Google GMS, allowing users to use Google Maps and download Play Store apps

- Sunlight-readable 4.7-inch capacitive display with multi-touch sensitivity





"Since we released it, the Nautiz X2 has appealed to customers for its small size, and light weight and sleek design," says Johan Hed, Handheld Group director of product management. "Upgrading to Android 7.0 means that our customers can move ahead with the operating system while retaining the device they've come to rely on."



Availability



The Nautiz X2 with Android 7.0 is in stock. Orders can be placed immediately. Contact info@handheldgroup.com for details.



About Handheld



The Handheld Group is a manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, PDAs and tablets. Handheld and its partners worldwide deliver complete mobility solutions to businesses in industries such as geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. The Handheld Group of Sweden has subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. For more information, please see http://www.handheldgroup.com







