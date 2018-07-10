Mendix Achieves Record Bookings in First Half of 2018

Customer success, new product innovation and strategic partnerships drive 88% year-over-year bookings growth and largest quarter in Company history



BOSTON, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix [http://www.mendix.com/], the leading cloud platform for low-code and AI-assisted app delivery, today announced its largest quarter ever, with 88 percent year-over-year bookings growth compared to the first half of 2017.



"Our customers are recognizing the enormous value they derive from the enterprise-wide adoption of our platform," said Derek Roos, CEO and co-founder of Mendix. "As the Low-Code [https://www.mendix.com/low-code-guide/] market matures, we're seeing more enterprises create large, complex, core systems using our platform, and I'm excited to see our focus on enabling our customers' success deliver strong growth across all our regions."



As enterprises invest to digitize their operations, demand for business applications is growing significantly faster than the capacity of IT organizations to deliver them. High-productivity aPaaS solutions provide rapid application development (RAD) features for development, deployment and execution -- in the cloud. Gartner predicts that "by 2020, at least 50% of all new business applications will be created with high-productivity toolsets."(1)



Highlights of the first half include:



Enterprise Momentum





-- Bookings Growth - Mendix completed its largest bookings quarter ever

with more than 250% YoY growth in North America, and company-record ASPs

in all regions.

-- Team Member Growth - Mendix increased the number of team members by 24%

in the first half of 2018, and was rated the best cloud computing

company to work for by Forbes

[https://www.forbes.com/sites/louiscolumbus/2018/02/11/the-best-cloud-co

mputing-companies-to-work-for-in-2018-based-on-glassdoor/#290ec8714757],

based on feedback data from Glassdoor

[https://www.glassdoor.com/Reviews/Mendix-Reviews-E443864.htm].

-- SAP Partnership Momentum - SAP's Solution Extension SAP Cloud Platform

Rapid Application Development (RAD) by Mendix

[https://cloudplatform.sap.com/dmp/capabilities/us/product/SAP-Cloud-Pla

tform-Rapid-Application-Development-by-Mendix/b9ec34b2-9343-46a9-9ed4-03

0997a40eb1], saw strong early traction in the market with Andritz, a

global leader in the supply of equipment and systems, receiving an

innovation award [https://twitter.com/Mendix/status/989506966618767361]

for app development.

-- IBM Partnership Launch - Mendix announced a global partnership

[https://www.mendix.com/press/mendix-announces-global-reseller-agreement

-ibm-extending-leadership-low-code-platforms/] with IBM through which

IBM will resell and support the Mendix platform on the IBM Cloud,

offering developers the flexibility to consume rapid application

development tools, cloud services, and cloud runtimes under a single

subscription.

-- Global Expansion - Mendix continued it international expansion, opening

a new office in Frankfurt, Germany

[https://www.mendix.com/press/mendix-accelerates-expansion-in-europe-wit

h-opening-of-new-office-in-frankfurt-germany/], to support growth in the

DACH region. This new location adds to Mendix' offices in US, UK, the

Netherlands, and South Africa, to support its rapidly growing base of

partners and customers across the globe.

-- University Program - The only education program of its kind, Mendix

University [https://www.mendix.com/university-program/] nearly doubled

its academic partners to 48 worldwide, empowering the next generation of

business developers to translate ideas into applications without writing

a single line of code.

Technology Leadership





-- Analyst Recognition - Mendix was named a Leader in the Gartner 2018

Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High Productivity Application Platform as

a Service

[https://www.mendix.com/resources/gartner-high-productivity-apaas/],

placing furthest on the completeness of vision axis for the second

consecutive year.(2)

-- Industry's first AI-Assisted development capability - Based upon machine

learning (ML) analysis of over 5 million anonymized application flows

across 15 industries, Mendix Assist

[https://www.mendix.com/application-platform-as-a-service/#assist]

provides 90% accuracy on next-step suggestions and expert quality,

performance and maintenance recommendations. Enterprises can leverage

Mendix Assist to decrease the cost and time impact of defects by 100x.

-- Nanoflows - Mendix Nanoflows simplify client application development by

enabling developers to visually model application logic that runs on a

mobile device or in a web browser to create apps that are more dynamic

and responsive - even when offline.

A recent customer review on G2 Crowd [https://www.g2crowd.com/products/mendix/reviews/mendix-review-653977] states, "Mendix, unlike other platforms, has a firm focus on accelerating business and development. Where others have a more development orientated focus, Mendix gives more tools to organize and collaborate. So by adopting this platform, you not only accelerate development, you also allow your business to align with this capability. They also provide services to design and execute your digital practice which makes them so much more than just another platform."



(1) Gartner, Inc., "Market Guide for Application Platforms," Anne Thomas and Aashish Gupta, 30 November 2017.

(2) Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service," Paul Vincent, Van L. Baker, et al., 26 April 2018.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About Mendix

Mendix is the fastest and easiest platform to build and continuously improve mobile and web applications at scale. The only low-code platform available through SAP [https://www.mendix.com/sap/] and IBM [https://www.mendix.com/ibm/], we help our customers digitize their operations by building, managing, and improving apps at unprecedented speed and scale. More than 4,000 forward-thinking enterprises, including KLM, Philips and Royal DSM use our platform to build business applications to delight their customers and improve operational efficiency.



Join the Mendix community by following Mendix on LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/company/mendix] and Twitter [https://twitter.com/Mendix]. Start building apps for free at www.mendix.com/try-now/ [http://www.mendix.com/try-now/].



