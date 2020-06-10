A Legacy of Expertise. The Future of Selling: Global Sales Training Companies Richardson & Sales Performance International Become Richardson Sale

PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richardson and Sales Performance International (SPI), a leader in the global sales training [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2825883-1&h=498081322&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richardson.com%2F&a=sales+training] and performance improvement space, announced their new company name today: Richardson Sales Performance. This follows the announcement in late 2019 that the two companies would merge under the ownership of Kartesia [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2825883-1&h=1707596409&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kartesia.com%2F&a=Kartesia].



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1178731/Richardson_Sales_Performance_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1178731/Richardson_Sales_Performance_Logo.jpg ]



For over 40 years, both companies have worked with customers to drive sales results through the development of people, process, and technology. As one company, Richardson Sales Performance will work with leading sales organizations to simplify and solve their sales-growth needs through their sales management operations, their field sales capabilities, and the data and tools that help their teams get ahead and stay ahead.



With digitally enabled delivery of time-tested methodologies and behavioral science-backed skills that have helped grow companies all over the world, the new Richardson Sales Performance exists to help organizations find the best path to outperformance by revealing the organization's potential with actionable clarity.



This clarity is more critical than ever in a global business setting characterized by a growing sphere of stakeholders and intensified competition, which together create increasing complexity for sales organizations.



John Elsey, President and CEO of Richardson Sales Performance, explains, "We bring simplification without sacrificing sophistication in our drive to solve the sales-growth equation for customer-centric organizations." This equation consists of agile, analytic, and buyer-aligned components that work in unity to form a standardized selling methodology. Richardson Sales Performance offers this structure to help sales professionals execute the skills and strategies that foster growth. This approach recognizes that modern selling organizations need to gain immediate traction while developing long-term outperformance.



The international team at Richardson Sales Performance is excited to deliver this outcome by embedding selling practices that are durable enough to drive results in any market amid ongoing change. This durability comes from the collaborative customization that addresses each organization's needs through growth-focused partnerships and measurable tracking of sales performance improvement. With professionals based in the US, Europe, and Asia, Richardson Sales Performance continues to support customers with its global presence.



To learn more about Richardson Sales Performance, please visit us online at https://www.richardson.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2825883-1&h=3555104165&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richardson.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richardson.com]. Follow us on our New LinkedIn Page [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2825883-1&h=3822522460&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Frichardsonsalesperformance%2F&a=LinkedIn+Page].



Media Contact: Meghan Steiner, Vice President of Marketing -- Meghan.Steiner@richardson.com [mailto:Meghan.Steiner@richardson.com]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1178731/Richardson_Sales_Performance_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2825883-1&h=3975628333&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1178731%2FRichardson_Sales_Performance_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1178731%2FRichardson_Sales_Performance_Logo.jpg]



Web site: https://www.richardson.com/



