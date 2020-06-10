GIKEN LTD. Awarded First Place in Amsterdam's Innovation Partnership Quay Wall Project

KOCHI, Japan, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GIKEN LTD., based in Kochi, Japan, and group company Giken Europe B.V. of Almere, the Netherlands, have been awarded first place in the Innovation Partnership Quay Wall project (IPK) for its innovation in construction methodology proposal on the wall renovation for a World Heritage-listed canal district in Amsterdam. GIKEN and its G-Kracht (G Force) partners, Gebr. De Koning BV and Van Gelder Group BV were selected for first place from a field of 16 international parties and have entered into a partnership agreement with the Amsterdam City Government.



Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202006020472-O1-18owH7X8 [https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202006020472-O1-18owH7X8]



Photo: Image of construction using Gyropress (TM) Method and GRB (TM) System https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104457/202006020472/_prw_PI2fl_A8t605iw.jpg [https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104457/202006020472/_prw_PI2fl_A8t605iw.jpg]



Amsterdam owns and manages a network of 400-year-old bridges and quays which are vulnerable due to advanced age. Traditional construction methodologies for quay wall repair require the construction and use of temporary work platforms and removal of existing structures prior to the construction of a new wall. The process is complex, time-consuming, and costly. The Amsterdam government, moving away from traditional approaches, put an international call out for innovations that could shorten construction times, and minimize environmental impacts while protecting the cityscape.



GIKEN's Gyropress (TM) Method enables the installation of piles directly through the existing canal structure, eliminating the need for demolition and temporary works. The Giken GRB (TM) System enables construction equipment to "walk" along the installed pile wall, eliminating temporary work platforms and minimizing the construction footprint. Giken Press In technology is vibration- and noise-free, providing an environmentally sustainable construction methodology to protect the cityscape. These methodologies, founded on the unparalleled Press In principles of minimal environmental disruption, won high praise, and G-Force received the highest rating of all global tenderers.



Following further detailed design work and project-specific product development, the pilot installation phase is to commence in 2021. Once demonstrated, the methodology is expected to be adopted as a standard construction method for the more than 200 kilometers of quay wall renovation scheduled for Amsterdam.



The GIKEN Group, honored and excited about this opportunity, is confident that this project award will be another big step for its "Construction Revolution" and management strategy of "Changing worldwide construction through the Press In Implant Construction Methodology."



CONTACT: Koji Kajino/Daisuke Hirose, International Business Department, GIKEN LTD., Tel: +81-3-3528-1633, Email: international@giken.com



