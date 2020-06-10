Flor de Caña is a carbon neutral rum

MANAGUA, Nicaragua, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, a sustainably produced premium rum, has recently achieved carbon neutral certification, further reaffirming the brand's commitment to sustainability, which includes distilling its rum with 100% renewable energy, planting 50,000 trees annually since 2005 and being Fair Trade certified.



The certification was undertaken by Carbon Trust, a global leader in measuring and certifying carbon footprints to the internationally-recognised PAS 2060 standard for carbon neutrality. The standard requires that the entire lifecycle carbon footprint of Flor de Caña is measured and certified, that a carbon management plan is in place to reduce emissions, and that any remaining emissions are offset.



"The Carbon Trust is delighted to certify Flor de Caña Rum as carbon neutral and we support the work they are doing to secure ongoing reductions in carbon emissions," said Silvana Centty, Senior Manager at the Carbon Trust.



Flor de Caña is recognized as an industry leader for its sustainable practices, being the only spirit in the world to be both carbon neutral and Fair Trade certified.



Since 1913, the company school has offered free education to the children of its employees (600 students currently enrolled), and since 1958, the company hospital has offered free medical attention to employees and their families (400+ surgeries and 170 births every year).



Flor de Caña has also been the main donor of APROQUEN for nearly 30 years, a non-profit that has provided over 600,000 free medical services to child burn victims and children with cleft lip or palate.



About Flor de Caña Rum



Flor de Caña is a sustainably produced premium rum that's Carbon Neutral & Fair Trade certified. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged without sugar. It was awarded "Best Rum Producer of the Year" by the International Wine and Spirit Competition in 2017. www.flordecana.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2824533-1&h=3087790411&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.flordecana.com%2F&a=www.flordecana.com]



