Asia ascending, America ailing
LONDON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, released the seventeenth edition of the QS World University Rankings [https://www.topuniversities.com/qs-world-university-rankings] - the world's most-consulted, most-covered source of comparative information about university performance.[1] 26 Asian universities place among the global top-100 - the highest number ever.
-- Massachusetts Institute of Technology is named the world's best
university for a record-breaking ninth consecutive year;
-- The top three institutions remain American: MIT is followed by Stanford
University (2nd) and Harvard University (3rd);
-- Britain's top institution is the University of Oxford, which falls to
fifth. Its compatriot competitor, the University of Cambridge, remains
7(th);
-- 112 of America's 153 ranked universities fall, with only 34 recording
improvements. This is primarily due to collective relative decline in
QS's measures of academic standing and research impact;
-- Continental Europe's best university is ETH Zurich (6(th) no-change);
-- Asia's top university is the National University of Singapore (11(th));
-- China's Tsinghua University reaches a new all-time high (15(th));
-- Latin America's leader is the Universidad de Buenos Aires (66(th), up 8
places). Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (100(th)) becomes the
first Mexican university ever to achieve a top-100 place;
-- Universities in Russia and Malaysia continue to rise: Lomonosov Moscow
State University (74(th)) and Universiti Malaya (59(th)) reach record
highs.
Ben Sowter, QS Director of Research, said: "The American higher education hegemony continues to diminish in the face of increasing competitiveness across the world: a competitiveness driven by strategic funding, internationalization efforts, and strong links between education and industry."
QS World University Rankings 2021: Global Top 20
---
2021 2020
---
1 1
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
USA
--- ---
2 2
Stanford University
USA
--- ---
3 3
Harvard University
USA
--- ---
4 5
California Institute of Technology
USA
--- ---
5 4
University of Oxford
UK
--- ---
6 6
ETH Zurich
Switzerland
--- ---
7 7
University of Cambridge
UK
--- ---
8 9
Imperial College London
UK
--- ---
9 10
University of Chicago
USA
--- ---
10 8
University College London
UK
--- ---
11
11=
National University of Singapore
Singapore
--- ---
12 13
Princeton University
USA
--- ---
13
11=
Nanyang Technological University (NTU)
Singapore
--- ---
14
18=
Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL)
Switzerland
--- ---
15 16
Tsinghua University
China (Mainland)
--- ---
16 15
University of Pennsylvania
USA
--- ---
17 17
Yale University
USA
--- ---
18 14
Cornell University
USA
--- ---
19
18=
Columbia University
USA
--- ---
20 20
University of Edinburgh
UK
---
Methodological details can be found here [https://www.topuniversities.com/qs-world-university-rankings/methodology]. To view the full rankings: www.TopUniversities.com [http://www.topuniversities.com/]
[1] 'Most-consulted according to data from independent monitoring platforms, including Google Analytics, SimilarWeb, Meltwater, and Alexa.
