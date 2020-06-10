Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

QS World University Rankings 2021

woensdag 10 juni 2020 01:12 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

Asia ascending, America ailing

LONDON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, released the seventeenth edition of the QS World University Rankings [https://www.topuniversities.com/qs-world-university-rankings] - the world's most-consulted, most-covered source of comparative information about university performance.[1] 26 Asian universities place among the global top-100 - the highest number ever.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099097/QS_Quacquarelli_Symonds_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099097/QS_Quacquarelli_Symonds_Logo.jpg]


-- Massachusetts Institute of Technology is named the world's best
university for a record-breaking ninth consecutive year;
-- The top three institutions remain American: MIT is followed by Stanford
University (2nd) and Harvard University (3rd);
-- Britain's top institution is the University of Oxford, which falls to
fifth. Its compatriot competitor, the University of Cambridge, remains
7(th);
-- 112 of America's 153 ranked universities fall, with only 34 recording
improvements. This is primarily due to collective relative decline in
QS's measures of academic standing and research impact;
-- Continental Europe's best university is ETH Zurich (6(th) no-change);
-- Asia's top university is the National University of Singapore (11(th));
-- China's Tsinghua University reaches a new all-time high (15(th));
-- Latin America's leader is the Universidad de Buenos Aires (66(th), up 8
places). Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (100(th)) becomes the
first Mexican university ever to achieve a top-100 place;
-- Universities in Russia and Malaysia continue to rise: Lomonosov Moscow
State University (74(th)) and Universiti Malaya (59(th)) reach record
highs.
Ben Sowter, QS Director of Research, said: "The American higher education hegemony continues to diminish in the face of increasing competitiveness across the world: a competitiveness driven by strategic funding, internationalization efforts, and strong links between education and industry."





QS World University Rankings 2021: Global Top 20

---



2021 2020

---


1 1
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
USA

--- ---


2 2
Stanford University
USA

--- ---


3 3
Harvard University
USA

--- ---


4 5
California Institute of Technology
USA

--- ---


5 4
University of Oxford
UK

--- ---


6 6
ETH Zurich
Switzerland

--- ---


7 7
University of Cambridge
UK

--- ---


8 9
Imperial College London
UK

--- ---


9 10
University of Chicago
USA

--- ---


10 8
University College London
UK

--- ---


11
11=
National University of Singapore
Singapore

--- ---


12 13
Princeton University
USA

--- ---


13
11=
Nanyang Technological University (NTU)
Singapore

--- ---


14
18=
Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL)
Switzerland

--- ---


15 16
Tsinghua University
China (Mainland)

--- ---


16 15
University of Pennsylvania
USA

--- ---


17 17
Yale University
USA

--- ---


18 14
Cornell University
USA

--- ---


19
18=
Columbia University
USA

--- ---


20 20
University of Edinburgh
UK


(C) QS Quacquarelli Symonds


www.TopUniversities.com

---


Methodological details can be found here [https://www.topuniversities.com/qs-world-university-rankings/methodology]. To view the full rankings: www.TopUniversities.com [http://www.topuniversities.com/]

[1] 'Most-consulted according to data from independent monitoring platforms, including Google Analytics, SimilarWeb, Meltwater, and Alexa.

CONTACT: Simona Bizzozero, simona@qs.com, + 44(0)7880620856

Web site: http://www.qs.com//

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234