Asia ascending, America ailing



LONDON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, released the seventeenth edition of the QS World University Rankings [https://www.topuniversities.com/qs-world-university-rankings] - the world's most-consulted, most-covered source of comparative information about university performance.[1] 26 Asian universities place among the global top-100 - the highest number ever.



-- Massachusetts Institute of Technology is named the world's best

university for a record-breaking ninth consecutive year;

-- The top three institutions remain American: MIT is followed by Stanford

University (2nd) and Harvard University (3rd);

-- Britain's top institution is the University of Oxford, which falls to

fifth. Its compatriot competitor, the University of Cambridge, remains

7(th);

-- 112 of America's 153 ranked universities fall, with only 34 recording

improvements. This is primarily due to collective relative decline in

QS's measures of academic standing and research impact;

-- Continental Europe's best university is ETH Zurich (6(th) no-change);

-- Asia's top university is the National University of Singapore (11(th));

-- China's Tsinghua University reaches a new all-time high (15(th));

-- Latin America's leader is the Universidad de Buenos Aires (66(th), up 8

places). Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (100(th)) becomes the

first Mexican university ever to achieve a top-100 place;

-- Universities in Russia and Malaysia continue to rise: Lomonosov Moscow

State University (74(th)) and Universiti Malaya (59(th)) reach record

highs.

Ben Sowter, QS Director of Research, said: "The American higher education hegemony continues to diminish in the face of increasing competitiveness across the world: a competitiveness driven by strategic funding, internationalization efforts, and strong links between education and industry."











QS World University Rankings 2021: Global Top 20



---







2021 2020



---





1 1

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

USA



--- ---





2 2

Stanford University

USA



--- ---





3 3

Harvard University

USA



--- ---





4 5

California Institute of Technology

USA



--- ---





5 4

University of Oxford

UK



--- ---





6 6

ETH Zurich

Switzerland



--- ---





7 7

University of Cambridge

UK



--- ---





8 9

Imperial College London

UK



--- ---





9 10

University of Chicago

USA



--- ---





10 8

University College London

UK



--- ---





11

11=

National University of Singapore

Singapore



--- ---





12 13

Princeton University

USA



--- ---





13

11=

Nanyang Technological University (NTU)

Singapore



--- ---





14

18=

Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL)

Switzerland



--- ---





15 16

Tsinghua University

China (Mainland)



--- ---





16 15

University of Pennsylvania

USA



--- ---





17 17

Yale University

USA



--- ---





18 14

Cornell University

USA



--- ---





19

18=

Columbia University

USA



--- ---





20 20

University of Edinburgh

UK





