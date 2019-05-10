Empire State Building in Partnership with iHeartMedia Shines a Light on the Robin Hood Foundation with Shawn Mendes Music-to-Light Show

Fans Invited to Tune In to Z100 at 10:30 p.m. for the Simulcast



NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building in partnership with iHeartMedia today announced that its world-famous tower lights will shine in celebration of the Robin Hood Foundation - New York City's largest poverty-fighting organization - and its 2019 Benefit on Monday, May 13th, with a music-to-light show set to two-time Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes' latest hit song "If I Can't Have You." The tower light show, designed by world-renowned lighting designer Marc Brickman, will be timed to Mendes' live performance at the Robin Hood Foundation Benefit Concert, taking place at the Javits Center in New York City, and simulcast on iHeartMedia's Z100 (New York City) at 10:30 p.m. ET.



"Since 2008, the Empire State Building has been a beacon of support for Robin Hood and its daily efforts to combat poverty in our city," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust. "This year, in partnership with iHeartMedia and Shawn Mendes, we will amplify Robin Hood's impact visually and across the airwaves as we shine a light on its mission in New York City and around the world."



GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes premiered his latest single "If I Can't Have You" on Z100 earlier this month. Worldwide, he has sold over 15 million albums and 100 million singles and has amassed over 20 billion song streams and 5 billion YouTube views. Shawn has completed two sold-out world tours with over one million tickets sold, selling out legendary venues across the globe in minutes. His Shawn Mendes: The Tour, which began in March 2019, has over 100 dates currently announced across the UK, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia/New Zealand. He topped Billboard's "21 Under 21" in 2017 and has been featured on Forbes "30 Under 30," Spotify's "25 Under 25," and Time Magazine's "Most Influential Teens" for four consecutive years.



"On Monday evening Shawn Mendes will become an honorary New Yorker, and iHeartMedia is proud to join the Empire State Building in spotlighting Shawn's generous support to help Robin Hood fight poverty in our city," said John Sykes, President, Entertainment Enterprises at iHeartMedia.



Robin Hood is the largest anti-poverty organization in New York City. Robin Hood works with over 200 of the most impactful non-profits to move families from poverty, and its annual benefit, the largest nonprofit fundraiser in the U.S., brings together nearly 4,000 leaders from across the country to fuel and support Robin Hood's work.



"Our annual benefit is a powerful way we bring the city together, in support of our impact and our mission of helping individuals and families move sustainably out of poverty," said Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore. "We are humbled and excited to be able to celebrate with the entire city and to have such an incredible group of partners and supporters stand with us in the critical work of helping New Yorkers achieve economic stability."



A video of the entire light show with a special appearance from Shawn Mendes will be posted on the Empire State Building's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/esbnyc [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2463471-1&h=3592052260&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fesbnyc&a=www.youtube.com%2Fesbnyc]) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2463471-1&h=192557207&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fempirestatebuilding&a=www.facebook.com%2Fempirestatebuilding]) immediately following the event for those around the world to enjoy.



About the Empire State Building Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects.



About Empire State Realty Trust Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. , a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2019, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.



About iHeartMedia: iHeartMedia is the #1 audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month - and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including 850 live broadcast stations; its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, smartphones, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher.



About the Robin Hood Foundation: Founded in 1988, Robin Hood finds, fuels, and creates the most impactful and scalable solutions lifting families out of poverty in New York City, with models that can work across the country. Robin Hood invests over $100 million annually to provide legal services, housing, meals, workforce development training, education programs, and more to families in poverty in New York City. Robin Hood tracks every program with rigorous metrics, and since Robin Hood's Board of Directors covers all overhead, 100 percent of every donation goes directly to the poverty fight.



