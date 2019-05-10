OK Jumpstart Set to Launch 2nd Token Sale for ALLIVE (ALV) Next Week

MALTA, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx, a Malta-based world-leading digital asset exchange, announced its second OK Jumpstart project, ALLIVE (ALV), and its token sale details today. The token sale of ALV is scheduled to launch on OK Jumpstart at 05:00 May 16, 2019 (UTC, CET+1).



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885201/OK_Jumpstart.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885201/OK_Jumpstart.jpg]



A Smart Health Era with Blockchain and AI Technology Application



ALLIVE [https://allive.io/] is an "intelligent healthcare ecosystem based on blockchain technology", which aim to provide standardized formats for health data integration, support high user concurrency, protect data privacy via decentralized, encrypted storage and support extension compatibility. The ALLIVE team has partnered with Ontology since August 2018, in order to facilitate inter-business collaboration and data sharing. Such partnership aims to develop a decentralized healthcare ecosystem and a smart blockchain network.



"As always, OK Jumpstart weighs at the potential of each supporting projects and ALLIVE simply captures the essences of blockchain technology by applying it to new use cases. It sets a good example in demonstrating how the technology can transform healthcare procedures and improve our lives, such as making electronic medical records more readily available for doctors to access without sacrificing the security of our personal data," said Andy Cheung, Head of Operations of OKEx. "We have experienced tremendous growth blockchain technology brings to our financial system, but the power of blockchain is limitless. We can also use it to establish a sustainable smart health community to enhance the healthcare ecosystem, so it can be more accessible and more affordable for everyone. "



In general, the aging population faces greater prevalence of chronic diseases or new diseases, and costly medical solutions or targeted treatments might not be an affordable option for everyone.



With the ever-rising healthcare cost, adopting blockchain technology can effectively minimize the struggle of managing medical and financial challenges. Furthermore, continuous efforts can build a sustainable foundation for an affordable, accessible, high-quality healthcare ecosystem in the near future.



OK Jumpstart Enhanced Token Sale Rules



As announced in the previous token sale, OKEx has adopted a few changes in order to allow more users to participate.



The subscription-allotment process will remain, with OKB as the only accepted token for subscription and settlement. There will be two subscription sessions.



Interested participants are required to hold a minimum of 500 OKB on 15-day average in order to be eligible to participate in the token sale. Snapshot of each account will be taken daily at a random time. The more OKB one holds, the greater the allotment will be rewarded. (Tips: holding >= 2,500 OKB for 15-day on average can achieve the maximum allotment coefficient.)



1st Session: Over-Subscription Limit



Session time limit is 10 minutes. However, the session might end early once the over-subscription limit is reached.



(NEW) 2nd Session: NO Over-Subscription Limit



Session time limit is 10 minutes. Users who subscribe successfully within this time frame will be eligible for the subscription.



Allotment calculation and subscription result will be announced after each session ends. The token allocation for the 1st and 2nd sessions will be disclosed in each round's token sale announcement.



Please stay tuned to OKEx's Twitter [https://twitter.com/OKEx] and OK Jumpstart [https://www.okex.com/activity/jumpstart] for latest updates.



About OK Jumpstart [https://www.okex.com/activity/jumpstart]



As the token sales platform of OKEx, OK Jumpstart aims to incubate high potential projects and support early entrepreneurs by offering a reliable utility token sale to our global user base. OKB will be the only token accepted on OK Jumpstart.



For high-quality projects and early entrepreneurs, it is believed that the token sales model is an ideal method for them to kick-start. Any projects launched on OK Jumpstart will be listed on our spot market, and those with outstanding performance will even stand a chance to be listed on our C2C and derivatives markets.



About OKEx [https://www.okex.com/]



OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering comprehensive digital assets trading services including token trading, futures trading, perpetual swap trading and index tracker to global traders with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies. The platform provides a safe, reliable, and stable environment for digital asset trading, serving millions of customers from over 200 countries and regions.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738615/OKEx_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738615/OKEx_Logo.jpg]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885201/OK_Jumpstart.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885201/OK_Jumpstart.jpg] Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738615/OKEx_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738615/OKEx_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Vivien Choi, +852-62845786



