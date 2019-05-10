Launch of HITB+CyberWeek to Drive a Cyber Smart World

AMSTERDAM, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hack In The Box (HITB), known for its cutting-edge technical talks and trainings in computer security, is launching its biggest global event to be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from 12-17 October 2019. HITB(+)CyberWeek will bring together the world's top thinkers and cyber security experts to share their latest knowledge, ideas and techniques among security professionals but also students.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885113/HITB_CyberWeek_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885113/HITB_CyberWeek_Logo.jpg]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885114/HITB_Cyberweek.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885114/HITB_Cyberweek.jpg]



Dhillon Kannabhiran, Founder and CEO of Hack in the Box, said, "We live in a digital world that's changing fast. To solve the next generation of cyber security problems, we need to act now in developing the next generation of cyber security warriors."



"We need to change the way we teach students - to be less formulaic and to use more hands-on creative problem solving through real world cyber security challenges. That's why we're bringing more than just our cutting edge talks and trainings for professionals to HITB(+)CyberWeek - we're also developing specific content and challenges for the wider student population."



HTIB(+)CyberWeek will feature





-- World's top 25 Capture the Flag teams competing in a new style of attack

and defense contest featuring a record-breaking prize pool of US$100,000

-- The best bug hunters and ethical hackers competing in an all-new

coordinated bug bounty contest with US$1.5 million to be won

-- New challenge for Artificial Intelligence (AI) enthusiasts with

US$100,000 in prize money to develop future cyber security tools using

machine learning

-- Growing knowledge and nurturing capabilities with a Capture the Flag

competition for high school and university students, bringing the

winners of Belgium and Germany's Cyber Security Challenge to Abu Dhabi

for the finals

"With HITB security conference events in Amsterdam, Singapore, and UAE, we believe we're breaking down the boundaries between regions and creating the right environment for a fascinating mix of ideas, networking among like-minded people, and most importantly the sharing of knowledge. Let's face it: our digital world has no boundaries and we believe there should be no limits to the way we collaborate, the way we share research and how we train the next generation of cyber warriors. Next generation problems need next-generation ideas, solutions and skills. A hacker mindset is critical to this," said Dhillon.



For more info https://cyberweek.ae/ [https://cyberweek.ae/]



