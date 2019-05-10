Array Appoints Damon S. Kennish as Commercial Lead for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

TORONTO, PARIS, and WARSAW, Poland, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Array (Array Canada Inc.) today announced that Damon S. Kennish has been appointed Executive Vice President of Commercial Activity in the EMEA zone. Effective May 13, 2019, Mr. Kennish, who will be based in Warsaw Poland, and in Paris, France will lead the expansion of Array's (including Willson & Brown's) commercial footprint.



Mr. Kennish joins Array from Preferred Display Asia Ltd, where he was the Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining Preferred Display Asia, Mr. Kennish founded and spent 17 years building Imagine POS Ltd, a highly respected Point of Sale Merchandising (POSM) Company with head office in Hong Kong, Operations based in China and UK, and Client Service Centers in France, USA, Australia, and Japan.



A native of the United Kingdom, Mr. Kennish has worked in the Global Beauty Industry in France, the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States with companies such as L'Oréal, Elizabeth Arden, Li & Fung and Unilever and has a long and successful track record in POS Merchandising and manufacturing.



"We are thrilled to have Damon join the Array team" said Jeff Casselman, CEO and President of Array. "His passion, his deep knowledge of the health and beauty industry, his global experience, and his proven leadership skills make him a great addition as we continue to grow and develop globally. Damon will partner with Dariusz Rutczyński, founder of Willson & Brown and CEO of Array Europe, to make Array the partner of choice for our Brand and Retail Partners."



ABOUT ARRAY



Array is the premier provider of in-store merchandising services for the world's leading beauty retailers and brand manufacturers. For over 35 years, Array clients have enjoyed an unparalleled range of in-house services, outstanding creative innovation, true global manufacturing capabilities, comprehensive logistics and complete installation and follow-up services. The results are displays and fixtures that win praise from brand marketers and retailers worldwide. Array is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and employs more than 2400 employees with operations in Toronto Canada; New York City and Long Island, U.S.A, Mexico City, Mexico, Shenzhen and Shanghai, China; Paris, France, and since late last year with the acquisition of Willson & Brown, Warsaw, Poland.



Creating great experiences! Web: www.arraymarketing.com [http://www.arraymarketing.com/]



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/array-marketing/ [https://www.linkedin.com/company/array-marketing/]



Jeffrey K. Casselman, President and CEO, +1 416 299 4865, Email: inquiry@arraymarketing.com [mailto:inquiry@arraymarketing.com]



Web site: http://www.arraymarketing.com/



