Eden by Perrier-Jouët Takes Visitors From Downtown Tokyo to Underground Epernay

To accompany Tokyo Design Week, Eden by Perrier-Jouet is making its third visit to the city from May 10 to May 20, for a residency at Trunk Hotel. This year, the multisensory event deploys Virtual Reality to plunge guests deep into Perrier-Jouet's Art of the Wild, with an experience that transports them to the Maison's legendary cellars.



A pioneer of Art Nouveau, Perrier-Jouet is now using digital media to bring about a fusion of art and nature. At Eden by Perrier-Jouet, it has created a lush enchanted garden that rewilds the urban landscape. The event showcases the immersive installation created for DesignMiami/ by the US-based duo Luftwerk: a hypnotic interplay of color and light that deconstructs the Maison's anemone motif.



It also invites guests to strike out into uncharted territory, via a unique Virtual Reality experience that recreates Eden - the secret cellar where the Maison's most exceptional vintages are kept. By exploring this subterranean labyrinth alongside a luxuriant and dreamlike garden, visitors can win a trip to the Maison Belle Epoque, Perrier-Jouet's Epernay home. Outside in the main area, prestigious DJs create a party vibe against a backdrop of flowers and exotic foliage.



Meanwhile, special tasting experiences - hosted by Perrier-Jouet's Cellar Master Herve Deschamps - are available to all. Throughout Eden by Perrier-Jouet, gastronomic lunch and dinner events are being staged with a trio of renowned chefs: Dominique Bouchet, Yosuke Akasaka from Pierre Gagnaire and Mamoru Sugiyama from Ginza Sushi Ko. The meals take diners on another journey through time and space - from the delights of contemporary Tokyo to the treasures of the Eden cellar - in homage to the transformative power of nature.



