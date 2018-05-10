Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

Eden by Perrier-Jouët Takes Visitors From Downtown Tokyo to Underground Epernay

donderdag 10 mei 2018 20:56 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

TOKYO, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

To accompany Tokyo Design Week, Eden by Perrier-Jouet is making its third visit to the city from May 10 to May 20, for a residency at Trunk Hotel. This year, the multisensory event deploys Virtual Reality to plunge guests deep into Perrier-Jouet's Art of the Wild, with an experience that transports them to the Maison's legendary cellars.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:  http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8325851-eden-perrier-jouet-downtown-tokyo-epernay

A pioneer of Art Nouveau, Perrier-Jouet is now using digital media to bring about a fusion of art and nature. At Eden by Perrier-Jouet, it has created a lush enchanted garden that rewilds the urban landscape. The event showcases the immersive installation created for DesignMiami/ by the US-based duo Luftwerk: a hypnotic interplay of color and light that deconstructs the Maison's anemone motif.

It also invites guests to strike out into uncharted territory, via a unique Virtual Reality experience that recreates Eden - the secret cellar where the Maison's most exceptional vintages are kept. By exploring this subterranean labyrinth alongside a luxuriant and dreamlike garden, visitors can win a trip to the Maison Belle Epoque, Perrier-Jouet's Epernay home. Outside in the main area, prestigious DJs create a party vibe against a backdrop of flowers and exotic foliage.

Meanwhile, special tasting experiences - hosted by Perrier-Jouet's Cellar Master Herve Deschamps - are available to all. Throughout Eden by Perrier-Jouet, gastronomic lunch and dinner events are being staged with a trio of renowned chefs: Dominique Bouchet, Yosuke Akasaka from Pierre Gagnaire and Mamoru Sugiyama from Ginza Sushi Ko. The meals take diners on another journey through time and space - from the delights of contemporary Tokyo to the treasures of the Eden cellar - in homage to the transformative power of nature.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689658/Maison_Perrier_Jouet_VR.jpg )



Photo:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689658/Maison_Perrier_Jouet_VR.jpg






Video:
http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8325851-eden-perrier-jouet-downtown-tokyo-epernay




CONTACT: Antoine Flament - antoine.flament@pernod-ricard.com - Senior International PR Manager - +33642408205 - 33-(0)-153-238-965

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234