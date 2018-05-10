Elena Baturina's Think-Tank BE OPEN Launches Next Global Open Call Devoted to Motion

LONDON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is launching its next global open call across social media.



The open call named 'BEOPEN Motion Design' presents the perfect opportunity for creative minds around the globe who can find inspiration, and then change the way we see the everyday world around us. By asking the participants to share their vision in the most graphic form, BE OPEN aims to find innovative approaches and build new creative bonds for people around the globe.



This time, BE OPEN invites people to share visual pieces representing the concept of motion in architecture, design or any other manifestation of human activities via Instagram [https://www.instagram.com/beopenfuture ] with the #BEOPENMotionDesign hashtag, as a way to celebrate people's ability to creatively interpret the reality around them.



The contest is open for submissions till June 30, 2017. The winner will be selected by the members of BE OPEN Community from a shortlist of submissions with the highest ratings of likes by Instagram users. The winner will receive EUR300.



BE OPEN [http://beopenfuture.com ] is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina and her international team. BE OPEN's mission is to harness creative brain power through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events.



