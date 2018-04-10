exocad releases new DentalCAD 2.2 Valletta - largest expansion of capabilities in company's history



DARMSTADT, Germany, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- exocad GmbH recently announced the availability of its new release exocad DentalCAD 2.2 Valletta. With more than 30 new features, as well as enhancements to over 130 existing functionalities, the Valletta release represents the largest expansion of capabilities in exocad's history.



It also marks the introduction of exocad's new release naming scheme, where the company names major software releases after culturally important cities. This year's release is named after the 2018 European Capital of Culture.



"We are delighted to announce the release of DentalCAD 2.2 Valletta and energized about the new possibilities it presents for dental professionals," said Tillmann Steinbrecher, CEO. "This release, as always, is very much a collaborative effort between exocad and its customers. The product evolves as a result of invaluable feedback and feature requests we receive from users, enabling us to drive innovation and continuously set the industry standard in digital dentistry excellence."



Major highlights of the new release are among others:





-- dentalshare webview: True 3D preview links that work in a web browser

and on your mobile device

-- Faster interaction thanks to many usability and performance improvements

-- Many new hotkeys for frequently used functions

-- New Contact Point tools: Smarter approximal adaptation, easy editing

with Disc Cutter

-- Simplified nesting in CAD (Production Blank Selection) for CAM export,

multi-layered blank rendering with TruSmile support

-- New HD tooth library with natural and aesthetically pleasing tooth set

-- Articulator: Free selection of guidance surface in articulator movement

-- Model Creator: Implant models with gingiva mask and individual insertion

directions for dies

-- Improved rendering of textured/colored scans from intra-oral and face

scanners

-- Option to display additional interactive cut views

All users who already have an update contract will be able to use the new release.



About exocad GmbH

exocad GmbH (exocad.com) is a dynamic and innovative software company committed to expanding the possibilities of digital dentistry and providing OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) with flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices. exocad software has been chosen by leading OEMs worldwide for integration into their dental CAD/CAM offerings, and thousands of exocad DentalCAD licenses are sold each year. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.



CONTACT: Novica Savic, nos@exocad.com



