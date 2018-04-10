Branded Research Strengthens Data Protection and Security Standards with GDPR Compliance



Full data transparency for all Branded Surveys members



SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Branded Research, Inc. [https://gobranded.com/], an audience and insights solutions company, announces their compliance with GDPR practices, protecting personal data and privacy of EU citizens.



The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is effective May 25, 2018. This regulation will bring changes in the way the data from community members is collected, archived and used for client research studies. This policy introduces transparency in data collection and data security.



"The Branded team is entirely invested in our security infrastructure, continually refining practices to secure any data collected, processed and archived," says Matt Gaffney, CEO, Branded. "In the last year, we have worked diligently to audit and create processes that protect our clients and Branded Surveys community members explicitly with these new data regulations. We maintain the integrity and security of that data as it pertains to GDPR and the overall protection of personally identifiable information."



Branded acknowledges the rights of the Branded Surveys [https://gobranded.com/panel/] community members under GDPR. These rights include and are not limited to:





-- Notification and communication of personal data collected

-- Parental/guardian consent for users under the age of 16

-- Right to understand how data will be used

-- Right of access by the panelist

-- Right to rectification

-- Right to object

-- Right to data portability

-- Right to be forgotten

GDPR requires the ability for all EU community members to view and download all personal data collected on them. Upholding their views of full transparency, Branded is voluntarily extending these same rights to their members in the U.S. and Canada. "We believe all of our community members should have the same rights to privacy and transparency - not just in Europe," says Gaffney. The report will include all member response data in addition to details about IP address, browser information and more.



Branded continues to monitor the guidance around GDPR compliance from privacy-related regulatory bodies, and will adjust processes accordingly if changes are made. To learn more and get started with GDPR-compliant surveys, contact us at info@gobranded.com [mailto:info@gobranded.com?subject=Learn%20more%20about%20GDPR%20&%20Branded%20Research,%20Inc.].



About Branded Research, Inc.

Branded is a leading audience and insights solutions company that helps clients make more informed marketing and product development decisions. Through proven and innovative methods, as well as proprietary technologies like Branded Surveys, Branded Research is able to actively engage with consumers and reach specified target audiences, resulting in more precise and complete end data.



