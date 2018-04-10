Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Te

BARCELONA, Spain, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Fractus S.A., the Barcelona-based research and development company, has filed lawsuits against AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint for infringement of its United States patents on cellular base station antenna technologies.



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519144/Fractus_Logo.jpg )



Founded in 1999, Fractus developed innovative cellular base station antennas that allow superior operation in multiple frequency bands utilizing a compact design. Its patented technology has been incorporated into antennas used by all four of the major U.S. cellular carriers. Fractus' suit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (Marshall Division).



Fractus is represented by Michael Ng and Daniel Zaheer of Kobre & Kim.



About Fractus



Fractus, S.A. is a world-renowned pioneer in the field of antenna technology. The company holds an intellectual property rights portfolio of more than 40 inventions protected through over 120 patents and patent applications in the United States, Europe and Asia. Among the numerous awards the company has received for its innovative work, Fractus was named 2005 Davos World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and has been recognized by the European Patent Office for its award-winning inventions. The company has a proven track record of innovation and licensing its award-winning geometry based antenna technology to wireless device manufacturers worldwide.



For more information visit: http://www.fractus.com







Media contact:

Marta Barba

Fractus S.A.

+34-935-442-690 (Barcelona, Spain)

marta.barba@fractus.com

















Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519144/Fractus_Logo.jpg









