Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

The Green Button is Online: VERIMI is Gradually Launching its ID and Data Platform

dinsdag 10 april 2018 08:32 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

BERLIN, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --


- VERIMI's basic product goes live and initially supports video-ident
- Deutsche Bank and Bundesdruckerei integrate VERIMI from the start; further
shareholders and partners will follow by mid-year
- Start-ups Weltsparen, Compaio and Docyet are application partners from the very
beginning
- Further product features such as payment and ID functions as well as eGovernment
integration will be added in the coming months


VERIMI, the new European identity and data platform, with its central and convenient VERIMI log-in (single sign-on) is now available in the German market, as a basic product (Minimum Viable Product - MVP). The launch is following a phased approach: in the first phase, the VERIMI system platform has gone live, with VERIMI shareholders Deutsche Bank and Bundesdruckerei the first organizations to make the green VERIMI button available for their online customers. In a second phase over the coming weeks, the platform will expand to connect additional partners as well as offer new platform features.

"The go-live of the platform is an important milestone for VERIMI and for the digital economy in Europe," Donata Hopfen, CEO of VERIMI, explains. "We are now live with our VERIMI system, and we will gradually connect further shareholders and application partners in the coming weeks and months. It was important for us to go live with the platform under real conditions." Weltsparen, Compaio and Docyet are the first application partners to connect to VERIMI. The three start-ups have been actively accompanying the development of the platform from the outset. The aim is to quickly equip the platform with new product features and to gradually expand its reach.

Full press release at: https://www.presseportal.de/nr/128971?langid=2 

Picture at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)



VERIMI GmbH
E-Mail: presse@verimi.com
Dirk Popp
Tel: +49-172-9407483


 

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234