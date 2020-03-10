Angelini Pharma Acquires ThermaCare® From GSK

ROME, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelini Pharma announces today it has acquired the ThermaCare® global business rights, excluding North America, from GSK. The deal also includes the dedicated US manufacturing site for ThermaCare in Albany, Georgia.



The acquired asset supports Angelini Pharma reinforcing both its Consumer Healthcare business and consolidating its International presence. Heat therapy is widely known to help ease muscle pain, reduce soreness, and loosen tight muscles. ThermaCare® uses patented technology that produces real heat to help the body rebuild damaged tissue and accelerate healing. ThermaCare® products are formulated for: Lower Back & Hip, Neck, Wrist & Shoulder, Knee & Elbow, Multi-Purpose Muscle, Multi-Purpose Joint and Menstrual.



"Along to prescription drugs, Angelini Pharma is recognized for having built a successful Consumer Healthcare business by consistently delivering high-quality solutions to our customers," said Angelini Pharma CEO Pierluigi Antonelli. "I am convinced that the ThermaCare® deal will represent a significant incremental growth engine for our accelerated international expansion."



"ThermaCare® is a global key brand, we are proud to have won an international tender," commented Angelini Holding President Francesco Angelini and Vice Presidents Thea Paola Angelini and Sergio Marullo di Condojanni. "Thermacare is a very coveted and successful product. This acquisition confirms our engagement to strengthen the internationalization path undertaken by the Group. The operation once again points out Angelini's commitment to supporting the development and growth of our Healthcare business."



About Angelini Pharma



Angelini is committed to help patients fighting diseases with a focus on CNS (included pain), Rare Diseases and Consumer Health. Angelini Pharma is an "integrated pharmaceutical company" with extensive R&D programs, world-class manufacturing and marketing of both active ingredients and branded drugs. For further information please visit www.angelinipharma.com [http://www.angelinipharma.com/].



About Angelini Group



Angelini is an international group leader in the health and well-being area of the pharmaceutical and mass-market sectors. Founded in Italy in 1919, and sees it operating in 17 countries with a staff of 6,000 and a turnover of EUR1,700 million. In the Pharma sector, Angelini gives constant and foremost attention to the areas of Mental Health (and pain) Rare diseases and Consumer Health. Angelini products are marketed in 70 countries around the world, thanks to both its direct presence and strategic alliances with leading international pharmaceutical groups and local companies.



The Angelini group also operates in the Personal Care sector through Fater, a joint venture with Procter & Gamble, a leader in the Italian market for absorbent hygiene products and a key player in the European bleach market. In the Machinery sector, the Fameccanica group, another joint venture with P&G, is the world leader in the design, construction and installation of integrated production lines for the market for disposable absorbent hygiene products. Angelini Beauty is the Business Unit dedicated to the Cosmetics and Perfumery sectors, through licences with the world of fashion and luxury brands. In the Wine sector, Bertani Domains operates with six wineries and an overall production of approximately 4 million bottles per year.



About GSK



GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information please visit www.gsk.com [http://www.gsk.com/].



