CI&T Further Entrenches into the EMEA Market with the Opening of Offices in London and Lisbon to Service Clients Throughout the Region

LONDON and LISBON, Portugal, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CI&T [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2743648-1&h=283084173&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ciandt.com%2F&a=CI%26T], a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, today announces their continued global expansion with office openings in London and Lisbon. With an existing presence in both North and South America and the Asia Pacific region, the new European operations are both designed to support CI&T projects across Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Having partnered with companies including Konica Minolta, the strategic move into EMEA highlights CI&T's efforts to expand the scope of their client operations with the goal of client relationships in all global markets.



"Continued international expansion is key to the consolidation of CI&T. The company has already expanded its presence in the North American market, accelerating its annual growth from 25% to 30% in recent years," said Bruno Guicardi, Co-founder and President at CI&T. "With the entry into the European continent, we hope to obtain a similar result."



The London office will be the central hub for CI&T operations and responsible for building new business relationships and servicing new and existing clients. The Lisbon office meanwhile will focus on the development of digital and design solutions, highlighting CI&T's goal of continuing to be on the forefront of innovation. It will also focus on talent acquisition looking to tap into Lisbon's growing talent pool, cutting-edge infrastructure and competitive costs. CI&T provides strategy, research, design and engineering services to the world's largest companies, digitally transforming customers' businesses by co-creating new business models, digital products and platforms, and innovative ways of working.



"The global digital transformation market has doubled in the last 18 months, and 69% of UK companies plan to invest in this process over the next three years. We are talking about a market estimated at US $2 billion," added Carolina Rossi Wosiack, EMEA Managing Director at CI&T, who will be based in London. "There is a great opportunity to help traditional companies like Konica Minolta make an impact through digitization."



"CI&T is a key partner for Konica Minolta, supporting us with new development projects for the Healthcare IT industry. Their experience and professionalism has been invaluable in successfully setting up efficient processes and development environments, as well as advising on product definition, refinement and requirements engineering," notes Florian Ertl, Senior Product Owner for Digital Workplace R&D, Konica Minolta. "What has been most welcomed, is the CI&T team is a great working example of agile software development: fast, flexible, open, and fully engaged with the project and wider team members."



This announcement comes on the heels of several key achievements for CI&T in 2019 and highlights the company's continued momentum and global growth. In addition to a strategic minority investment from Advent International, CI&T welcomed EmbraerX to its growing client portfolio, unveiled its new Prisma Bay Area innovation center in Oakland and was the recipient of a number of industry accolades including Inc. 5000, and Great Place to Work.



