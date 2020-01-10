Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

Hesai Raises $173M in Series C Led by Bosch and Lightspeed

vrijdag 10 januari 2020 00:20 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 7th, the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2020) opened in Las Vegas. Hesai, a global leader in LiDAR technology, announced the closing of its series C funding totaling 173 Million USD.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064529/1.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064529/1.jpg]

Led by Robert Bosch GmBH and Lightspeed, this round is the largest single investment ever made in the global LiDAR industry. Co-investors include, among others, ON Semiconductor, Qiming Venture Partners, DT Capital Partners, and Axiom Asia Private Capital.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064529/1.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064529/1.jpg]

CONTACT: Lei Zhao, +86-159-9561-2581, zhaolei@hesaitech.com

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234