Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the Fourth Quarter 2017 Conference Call on the Web

woensdag 10 januari 2018 15:26 Economie
CALHOUN, Georgia, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2017 earnings release on Thursday, February 8, 2018, you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, February 9, 2018 at 11:00 am ET.


What: Mohawk Industries, Inc. 4th
Quarter 2017 Earnings Call


When: February 9, 2018

11:00 am ET


Where: www.mohawkind.com

Select Investor Information


How: Live over the Internet -
Simply log on to the web at
the address above or

Live Conference Call: Dial 1-800-603-9255 (US/Canada)

Dial 1-706-634-2294 (Int'l)

Dial 1-253-237-1879 (Int'l)

Conference ID: 1786655


Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the webcast will remain available for replay over Mohawk Industries, Inc. investor relations website until Friday March 9, 2018. A conference call replay will also be available until Friday, March 9, 2018 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (US/Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (Int'l/Local) and entering Conference ID # 1786655.

CONTACT: Mohawk Industries, Inc., Frank H. Boykin, Chief Financial Officer, 706-624-2695

Web site: http://www.mohawkind.com/

PR Newswire

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

