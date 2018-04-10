SparkOptimus lanceert eerste boek ‘Make Disruption Work’

Amsterdam, 10 april 2018 – Onder grote belangstelling van de top van het Nederlands bedrijfsleven lanceerden vanavond Alexandra Jankovich en Tom Voskes, Managing partners van consultancy organisatie SparkOptimus, het boek ‘Make Disruption Work’ in het Auditorium van het Rijksmuseum te Amsterdam. Sprekers Prins Constantijn van Oranje, Petri Hofsté, Jean Francois van Boxmeer en Alexandra Jankovich ontdeden termen als ‘disruptie’ en ‘digitale transformatie’ van alle mystiek en presenteerden het publiek op nuchtere wijze welke kansen ‘digital’ en disruptieve methoden het bedrijfsleven bieden.



Make Disruption Work



In het boek ‘Make Disruption Work’ deelt het team van SparkOptimus op een praktische en hands-on manier haar jarenlange ervaring met honderden digitale transformatie cases bij verschillende bedrijven in binnen- en buitenland. Alexandra Jankovich en Tom Voskes beschrijven hun onderscheidende methode van de 5 D’s: Discover, Define, Determine, Drive and Delight, en illustreren deze met vele praktijkvoorbeelden. Met de input van hun team van consultants hebben zij een boek samengesteld dat als gids dient voor iedereen die écht wil weten wat digitale transformatie is, maar vooral wat de voordelen hiervan voor een organisatie of bedrijf zijn én hoe je de kracht van disruptie in je gehele organisatie kan laten doorwerken. Alexandra Jankovich: ‘We will enter a future with continuous disruption. New technologies allow you to think big. There is no magic bullet, there is no quick fix. It requires personal leadership and a total ‘customer first’ mindset.’



Met lof ontvangen



Enkele CEO’s van internationale ondernemingen en professors van business schools in binnen- en buitenland kregen de primeur om het boek voorafgaand aan publicatie te lezen. SparkOptimus ontving daarop vele lovende reacties, waaronder: ‘With outstanding simplicity and deep insights, this book reveals the “how to” of digital disruption.’, Paul Polman, CEO Unilever.



‘There is no escaping digital disruption. Make Disruption Work is a very practical call to action: the 5D model proposed is a powerful guide to help navigate those disrupted waters. After reading it, you feel convinced that, yes, corporates can beat start-ups!’ Franck J. Moison, Vice Chairman Colgate-Palmolive.



‘Disruption demystified! This book is unique in the realm of digitization gurus and doomsayers: in a typically Dutch straightforward style the phenomenon of digitization is dissected and reduced to its essence. Instead of far out projections this book offers practical perspectives and a clear manual for every company to master disruption step-by-step. The short, concise style and many examples are a guarantee that this book won’t remain unread on the bedside table.’ Disruption demystified! This book is unique in the realm of digitization gurus and doomsayers: in a typically Dutch straightforward style the phenomenon of digitization is dissected and reduced to its essence. Instead of far out projections this book offers practical perspectives and a clear manual for every company to master disruption step-by-step. The short, concise style and many examples are a guarantee that this book won’t remain unread on the bedside table.’ Annet Aris, Adjunct Professor of Strategy at INSEAD.



Make Disruption Work – a CEO handbook for digital transformation



Alexandra Jankovich en Tom Voskes (119 blz.)



€ 29,99, e-book €15. Verkrijgbaar op amazon.com en bol.com



Taal: Engels



www.makedisruptionwork.com



