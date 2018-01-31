Peec-Power 25 kW Range Extender concept for electric drivetrain solution providers

“After a few years of intensive testing and design optimising the Peec-Power Range Extender has developed into a product ready for final certification and optimisation by industrial leaders of power and/or drivetrain solutions”



With these words, Fred van Beers - Managing Director of Peec-Power BV discloses the present status of the Range Extender concept Peec-Power BV released to the market some 3 years ago. The Range Extender is a purpose designed 25 kW generator based on a simple, cost-effective and innovative concept in which combustion energy is directly transformed into electric power. The design has been granted 3 patents. The ideas behind these patents made it possible for Peec-Power to realise a very compact, light and most of all, low cost and reliable, solution for extending the operational range of 100% electric vehicles.



Fred van Beers (55, with a technical and managerial executive background in shipbuilding and at leading global ship-propulsion and power plant solution provider Wärtsilä) has spent the first months after his appointment this spring developing the future strategic direction of Peec-Power. “Finding technical solutions in the field of power management and electric power inverters are our DNA and core competence. The Range Extender has now reached a stage in which an industrial global player is crucial to take the lead, mature the product and introduce it to the market. Needless to say Peec-Power will assure strong support for parties interested in the Range Extender concept. In the future Peec-Power will be focusing on expanding its organisation to cope with the growing demand for specific inverter solutions for transport, automotive and marine applications where high end “custom made options” are required that are not available from “catalogue inverter suppliers”. For potential partners interested in the Range Extender a detailed status documentation package is available” van Beers concludes his statement.



For more information on Peec-Power Range extender or inverters have a look at http://www.peec-power.com/ or contact Fred van Beers on +31.6.51573521 or email: f.vanbeers@peec-power.com.