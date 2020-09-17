Sam Media earns the Malaysia International Business Awards for Telecommunications

The company is using data science to prevent fraud in Direct Carrier Billing.



Sam Media won in the Telecommunications category of the Malaysia International Business Awards 2020, which honours exceptional international businesses based in Malaysia.



The company connects the world to premium digital services. Sam Media develops apps and browser-based digital products, like e-learning software and interactive entertainment portals. Together with monitoring partners like the French company Evina ( https://www.evina.com ), they are one of the pioneers in the fight against carrier billing fraud.



As a leader in innovation, it is the company’s mission to make digital products accessible to everybody on any device type. They are also growing their reach by using alternative payment solutions like carrier billing, so their suite of products can be enjoyed by all users, even those who don't have access to traditional payment methods, such as bank accounts or credit cards.



Sam Media boasts in unlocking new markets with alternative payment methods and multi-platform compatibility. Their experienced media buy team knows how to reach millions of consumers, whilst having a strong focus on data science to improve user experience and to track down fraudulent activities.



In 2018, the company started recruiting data scientists to its Malaysian office, focusing on the analysis of consumer behavior in order to improve users' experience within its digital products. Now, Sam Media’s data science team has picked up on another great challenge in monitoring transacties and marketing activities.



As with any payment method, fraud remains a constant companion and a source of concern. Wherever transactions and billing are happening on a larger scale, there’s a growing likelihood that fraudsters will attempt to take a piece of the pie. Carrier billing has been no exception.



Recognizing this, the company looked for external solutions to protect its business. However, they noticed that trusting exclusively external anti-fraud solutions only gives a false sense of security. Thus, their Malaysian data science team started to connect all the dots, combining the data of the external anti-fraud solutions with the firm’s own data to better protect users.



In the past years, Sam Media has been developing its own analytical tools to get ahead of what the industry requires. Their tools are being updated and altered continuously based on the requirements in the market, whilst their data science team sets ambitious goals to keep innovating.



Alexis Bartels, CEO of Sam Media, responds to winning this award: “As a company, we have a recognition and reward culture, so we are extremely happy with this award. All credit to our data science team. I am very proud of our people.”



Corporate website: https://www.sam-media.com



Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sam-media