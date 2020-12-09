magniX, Sydney Seaplanes and Dante Aeronautical Partner for World's First All Electric Cessna Caravan STC Program

Global leader in electric propulsion technology to work with leading charter and integrator companies in Australia and the South Pacific to provide electric aircraft



SYDNEY, Australia and EVERETT, Wash., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- magniX [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3007912-1&h=447556261&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.magnix.aero%2F&a=magniX], the company powering the electric aviation revolution, Sydney Seaplanes [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3007912-1&h=2525088448&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seaplanes.com.au%2F&a=Sydney+Seaplanes], the leading seaplane operator in Australia and Dante Aeronautical [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3007912-1&h=3489480631&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.danteaeron.com%2F&a=Dante+Aeronautical], a developer and integrator of electric and hybrid new aviation concepts in Australia and Spain, announced today their partnership to work toward the world's first Electric Cessna Caravan Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) program. Powered by magniX's propulsion system, Sydney Seaplanes and Dante Aeronautical will work toward a STC by converting the Cessna Caravan to be the first all-electric aircraft certified by the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA).



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749902/magniX_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749902/magniX_Logo.jpg]



"After more than a decade of flying thousands of passengers over stunning views around the Sydney Harbour, we're delighted to take our next step into the future of flight," said Sydney Seaplanes CEO Aaron Shaw. "As the only company that's already powered and flown two all-electric magnified commercial aircrafts, magniX is the ideal partner to help us not only electrify our planes but build toward an electric future that benefits our travelers and the environment. This trilateral partnership means Sydney Seaplanes will play an integral role in certifying, adopting and distributing nil emission aviation services and technology."



The STC is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023 at which point Sydney Seaplanes will be able to offer the STC as a service to other Caravan operators in the region. The partnership will position Sydney Seaplanes as the prime leader in electric aircraft operation and magnification, with Dante as the technology integrator of reference, in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific region.



"This is another terrific milestone for the electric aviation revolution and one that magniX is thrilled to be a part of as the industry continues to innovate," said magniX CEO Roei Ganzarski. "Expanding with STC partners globally on more and more aircraft platforms means more sustainable air travel brought to market and to the masses. And for operators, the all-electric aircraft provides the benefits of clean, cost-effective aviation."



This partnership comes on the heels of spectacular momentum in the electric aviation industry within the last year. In Dec. of 2019, magniX flew the world's first commercial all-electric aircraft, the eBeaver [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3007912-1&h=777133805&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prnewswire.com%2Fnews-releases%2Fharbour-air-and-magnix-announce-successful-flight-of-worlds-first-commercial-electric-airplane-300972566.html&a=eBeaver], a six-passenger DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver with North American seaplane operator Harbour Air. In May, magniX successfully flew the largest all-electric commercial aircraft, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3007912-1&h=2037777724&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prnewswire.com%2Fnews-releases%2Fmagnix-and-aerotec-announce-successful-first-flight-of-the-worlds-largest-all-electric-aircraft-301067282.html&a=Cessna+208B+Grand+Caravan] and in Sept. Universal Hydrogen [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3007912-1&h=2561869484&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.electrive.com%2F2020%2F09%2F16%2Fmagnix-universal-hydrogen-plan-fc-aeroplane%2F&a=Universal+Hydrogen] announced its selection of magniX as the propulsion provider for their Hydrogen-based Dash-8 conversion program. Separate from magnifications of existing aircraft, magniX is also the provider of propulsion for Eviation's Alice [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3007912-1&h=3526580210&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eviation.co%2F&a=Eviation%27s+Alice], the world's first by design all-electric commuter aircraft.



About magniX Headquartered in Everett, WA, magniX is on a mission to lead the commercial aerospace and defense industries by providing high performance, reliable and environmentally friendly propulsion solutions. Developed with proprietary technology, magniX offers a range of revolutionary electric propulsion solutions, including motors and power electronics, which produce zero emissions at lower operating costs. For more information, please visit: www.magnix.aero [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3007912-1&h=230680864&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.magnix.aero%2F&a=www.magnix.aero].



About Sydney Seaplanes Sydney Seaplanes' base is historic Rose Bay in Sydney Harbour, Australia. Home of the original flying boat services where Empire Class flying boats, Sunderlands and Catalinas plied their trade for 50 years. The 'Golden Age' of Aviation.



Sydney Seaplanes mission is to provide world leading tourism and leisure aviation products as well as fast, convenient and safe transport services from Australia's only purpose-built marine aviation base. www.seaplanes.com.au [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3007912-1&h=3325265531&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.seaplanes.com.au%2F&a=www.seaplanes.com.au]



About Dante Aeronautical With presence in both Australia and Spain, DANTE Aeronautical is a start-up with a vision to use the aviation electrification revolution to create new concepts to sustainably enable thin haul routes and connect underserved communities. DANTE was born to develop a new hybrid electric 19 passenger commuter, a project that has attracted the interest of airlines in Europe like Volotea. Now DANTE will also modify existing aircrafts to accelerate the adoption of clean aviation solutions. For more information see www.danteaeron.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3007912-1&h=1893646419&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.danteaeron.com%2F&a=www.danteaeron.com]



Media Contacts Barokas Communications for magniX magniX@barokas.com [mailto:magniX@barokas.com]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749902/magniX_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3007912-1&h=4145013449&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F749902%2FmagniX_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F749902%2FmagniX_Logo.jpg]



Web site: https://www.magnix.aero/



