Hydro-Québec launches EVLO, a subsidiary specializing in energy storage systems

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro-Québec has launched EVLO Energy Storage Inc. (EVLO) [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3006840-1&h=810425765&u=http%3A%2F%2Fevloenergy.com%2F&a=EVLO+Energy+Storage+Inc.+(EVLO)], a subsidiary that designs, sells, and operates safe, efficient and sustainable energy storage systems.



These storage systems are intended mainly for power producers, transmission providers and distributors, as well as the commercial and industrial markets for medium- and large-scale storage. Their modular design means that they can be scaled to meet a wide variety of needs. EVLO systems also include power control and energy management software.



"Energy storage will play a crucial role in the energy transition," declared Hydro-Québec President and CEO Sophie Brochu. "We firmly believe that the know-how Québec has acquired with regard to batteries will help develop solar and wind power. Our products will also have useful applications in existing power grids, such as in managing consumption peaks."



Putting Québec's know-how to work



EVLO technology is the result of more than 40 years of R&D on battery materials by Hydro-Québec, which has more than 800 patents in this field. EVLO storage systems have been tested in actual operating conditions on Hydro-Québec's grid, not only for peak shaving at Hemmingford substation in the Montérégie region, but also in the Quaqtaq off-grid system in northern Québec, where they were subjected to extreme weather. The technology is also being used in the Lac- Mégantic microgrid [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3006840-1&h=494988310&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hydroquebec.com%2Fmicrogrid-lac-megantic%2F&a=Lac-+M%C3%A9gantic+microgrid] and in Hydro-Québec's solar farm in La Prairie [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3006840-1&h=2625109971&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hydroquebec.com%2Fprojects%2Fsolar-monteregie%2F&a=Hydro-Qu%C3%A9bec%27s+solar+farm+in+La+Prairie].



Safe, environmentally friendly products



EVLO's lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are much safer than conventional lithium-ion batteries, since their molecular structure provides intrinsic protection against thermal runaway. They also have a smaller environmental footprint, not just because they are made from naturally abundant, nontoxic materials, but also because they can be recycled using a process that allows 99% of the active materials to be recovered and reused. Moreover, EVLO systems do not contain any cobalt or rare earth elements.



Systems designed for the changing needs of today's power grids



Thanks to Hydro-Québec's know-how in the operation, control and simulation of electric power systems, EVLO can develop products and services geared to the specific needs of power producers and distributors. This represents a significant competitive advantage.



EVLO's first major storage project on the global market



EVLO is pleased to announce that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Innergex énergie renouvelable inc. to participate in the Tonnerre project [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3006840-1&h=3413615568&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.innergex.com%2Ftonnerre-energy-storage-project%2F&a=Tonnerre+project], in France. This project involves the installation of a 9-megawatthour (MWh) storage system in the transmission system operated by France's national transmission provider, RTE [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3006840-1&h=4103854499&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rte-france.com%2F&a=RTE], under a long-term agreement between RTE and Innergex, to help meet France's capacity requirements. The system is slated for commissioning in 2021.



"Tonnerre is Innergex's first stand-alone battery project, and we're happy to be partnering with Hydro-Québec to showcase Québec expertise internationally," said Michel Letellier, Innergex's President and CEO. "Storage plays a key role in the global development of renewable energy options and is a growth driver for Innergex."



About Hydro-Québec



Hydro-Québec generates, transmits and distributes electricity. It is Canada's largest electricity producer and ranks among the world's largest hydropower producers. Its sole shareholder is the Québec government. The company uses mainly renewable generating options, in particular large hydro. Its research facilities, collectively called Institut de recherche d'Hydro-Québec (IREQ), conduct R&D in energy-related fields, including energy efficiency and storage.



About Innergex énergie renouvelable inc.



Innergex is an independent renewable power producer that develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms, and energy storage facilities. We believe that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. As a global corporation, we conduct operations in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. We manage a large portfolio of high-quality assets that includes interests in 75 operating facilities and 10 projects under development.



